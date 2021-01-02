Spartans stop their Big Ten skid with win over Huskers

A Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State basketball team sitting at 0-3 in the Big Ten standings is hard enough to believe, so the Spartans at 0-4 really would have been a shock.
But 0-4 in the league still hasn’t happened, after the 17th-ranked Spartans beat Nebraska 84-77 on Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Michigan State needed until its fourth league game to get its first Big Ten win, a rare occurrence in Izzo’s 26 seasons. This was just the second time the Spartans had lost three straight to start the Big Ten season.
Against Nebraska, Michigan State has won seven straight over five seasons.
Forward Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Spartans, with 10 coming on free throws and three three-pointers. Senior guard Joshua Langford added 15 points for Michigan State.
And now Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) is dangerously close to going one full year without beating a conference team. Nebraska has lost 21 consecutive league games over two seasons, a streak that could turn 1 year old later this week if Nebraska can’t beat Purdue on Tuesday. Nebraska’s last league win came against Iowa on Jan. 7, 2020.
The Spartans, like Nebraska, lost its last game by more than 20 points.
But Michigan State (7-3, 1-3), like so other teams have, found another gear against the Huskers.
Michigan State had a modest 40-33 lead at halftime. But the Spartans surged ahead for good right away to start the second half. The Spartans scored on their first four possession, while Nebraska had four turnovers in four minutes, allowing Michigan State to take a 54-40 lead.
Another bad stretch really hurt the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
“We have to find a way to figure that out,” Hoiberg said.
Teddy Allen’s hot shooting in the second half after being in foul trouble early in the game — he scored 19 in the second half — got Nebraska back within six points with 2 minutes left in the second half. But Nebraska never got enough stops on defense.
Allen led the Huskers with 23 points in 25 minutes, and was 10-for-18 from the field.
“Teddy caught fire there for a good stretch,” Hoiberg said.
Trey McGowens had 20 for the Huskers.
Nebraska shot better at 49% from the field. Nebraska was 9-for-18 on threes, after making just five threes in its last game. The Huskers made 14 of 19 free throws.
But the Huskers had 18 turnovers and were blocked five times.
Nebraska was coming off a bad loss that could make a team question a lot about itself. But Hoiberg thought the Huskers’ energy was where it need to be, and Nebraska just needed to make fewer turnovers
“We went toe-to-toe with them and had a chance,” Hoiberg said.
In the first half, McGowens’s 15 points let the Huskers play with the lead for about five minutes.
But the Spartans used a couple of scoring bursts — 8-0 in about one minute and 7-0 in 1:30 — to pull ahead, and led 40-33 at halftime.
Hoiberg’s son, Jack, is a junior guard for the Spartans, but did not play Saturday. With the families of the Nebraska players and staff able to attend games now, Hoiberg’s wife, Carol, was able to attend to see Jack. So did Jack’s two younger brothers, Charlie and Sam, just a few hours after they won a high school basketball tournament playing for Lincoln Pius X.
