Spartans stop their Big Ten skid with win over Huskers

Michigan State had a modest 40-33 lead at halftime. But the Spartans surged ahead for good right away to start the second half. The Spartans scored on their first four possession, while Nebraska had four turnovers in four minutes, allowing Michigan State to take a 54-40 lead.

Another bad stretch really hurt the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“We have to find a way to figure that out,” Hoiberg said.

Teddy Allen’s hot shooting in the second half after being in foul trouble early in the game — he scored 19 in the second half — got Nebraska back within six points with 2 minutes left in the second half. But Nebraska never got enough stops on defense.

Allen led the Huskers with 23 points in 25 minutes, and was 10-for-18 from the field.

“Teddy caught fire there for a good stretch,” Hoiberg said.

Trey McGowens had 20 for the Huskers.

Nebraska shot better at 49% from the field. Nebraska was 9-for-18 on threes, after making just five threes in its last game. The Huskers made 14 of 19 free throws.

But the Huskers had 18 turnovers and were blocked five times.