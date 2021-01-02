Spartans continue their mastery of Huskers to end Big Ten skid

A Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State basketball team sitting at 0-3 in the Big Ten standings is hard enough to believe, so the Spartans at 0-4 really would have been a shock.
But 0-4 in the league still hasn’t happened, after the 17th-ranked Spartans beat Nebraska 84-77 on Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Michigan State needed until its fourth league game to get its first Big Ten win, a rare occurrence in Izzo’s 26 seasons. This was just the second time the Spartans had lost three straight to start the Big Ten season.
Against Nebraska, Michigan State has won seven straight over five seasons.
Forward Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Spartans, with 10 coming on free throws and also three three-pointers. Senior guard Joshua Langford added 15 points for Michigan State.
Izzo was more pleased than he would have been with another loss, but he intends to keep coaching the Spartans hard to reach the point he thinks they can reach.
“I’m not as happy as I should be,” Izzo said. “You win a game and get off the schneid, but at the same time we had a 17-point lead and we have to figure out how to get through that. There were some really good things. Aaron, I thought that was the best game of his life.”
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) is dangerously close to going one full year without beating a conference team. Nebraska has lost 21 consecutive league games over two seasons, a streak that could turn 1 year old later this week if Nebraska can’t beat Purdue on Tuesday. Nebraska’s last league win came against Iowa on Jan. 7, 2020.
The Spartans, like Nebraska, lost their last game by more than 20 points.
But Michigan State (7-3, 1-3), like other teams have, found another gear against the Huskers.
Michigan State had a modest 40-33 lead at halftime. But the Spartans surged ahead for good right away to start the second half. The Spartans scored on their first four possession, while Nebraska had four turnovers in four minutes, allowing Michigan State to take a 54-40 lead.
That followed a stretch in the first half when the Spartans used a couple of scoring bursts — 8-0 in about one minute and 7-0 in 1:30 — to pull ahead.
Another bad stretch really hurt the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
“We got to find a way to cut out that little stretch that’s killing us every night, and for the last couple of games it’s been that first stretch in the second half,” Hoiberg said. “Really, tonight it was the end of the first half and beginning of the second. If you cut that out, you win the game.”
Teddy Allen’s hot shooting in the second half after being in foul trouble early in the game — he scored 19 in the second half — got Nebraska back within six points with 2 minutes left. But Nebraska never got enough stops on defense, and Michigan State got some big offensive rebounds at critical moments.
Allen led the Huskers with 23 points in 25 minutes, and was 10-for-18 from the field. That’s his fifth 20-point game of the season.
“When (Allen) gets it going, obviously he can score in bunches,” Hoiberg said. “He can string together five or six in a row.”
Trey McGowens scored a season-high 20 for the Huskers, and his first 15 points first-half let the Huskers play with the lead for about five minutes.
Nebraska shot better, hitting 49% from the field. Nebraska was 9-for-19 on threes, after making just five threes in its last game. The Huskers made 14 of 19 free throws.
But the Huskers had 18 turnovers and were blocked five times.
Nebraska was coming off a 36-point loss against Ohio State that could make a team question a lot about itself. But Hoiberg thought the Huskers’ energy was where it needs to be, and Nebraska just needed to make fewer turnovers.
“We went toe-to-toe with them and had a chance,” Hoiberg said.
McGowens saw positives with how Nebraska played, but stopped there.
“We’ve had too many moral victories. We just got to turn the page,” McGowens said.
Hoiberg’s son, Jack, is a junior guard for the Spartans but did not play Saturday. With the families of the Nebraska players and staff able to attend games now, Hoiberg’s wife, Carol, was there to see Jack. So did Jack’s two younger brothers, Charlie and Sam, just a few hours after they won the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament playing for Lincoln Pius X.
