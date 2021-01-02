Spartans continue their mastery of Huskers to end Big Ten skid

A Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State basketball team sitting at 0-3 in the Big Ten standings is hard enough to believe, so the Spartans at 0-4 really would have been a shock.

But 0-4 in the league still hasn’t happened, after the 17th-ranked Spartans beat Nebraska 84-77 on Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan State needed until its fourth league game to get its first Big Ten win, a rare occurrence in Izzo’s 26 seasons. This was just the second time the Spartans had lost three straight to start the Big Ten season.

Against Nebraska, Michigan State has won seven straight over five seasons.

Forward Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Spartans, with 10 coming on free throws and also three three-pointers. Senior guard Joshua Langford added 15 points for Michigan State.

Izzo was more pleased than he would have been with another loss, but he intends to keep coaching the Spartans hard to reach the point he thinks they can reach.

“I’m not as happy as I should be,” Izzo said. “You win a game and get off the schneid, but at the same time we had a 17-point lead and we have to figure out how to get through that. There were some really good things. Aaron, I thought that was the best game of his life.”