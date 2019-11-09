Southern Utah's Cameron Oluyitan hit a 17-foot baseline jumper with 3 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Thunderbirds to a 79-78 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was a stinging defeat for the Huskers (0-2), who held a 14-point lead with 16 minutes left in regulation.
Trailing by three late, NU's Jervay Green hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 69 and send the contest into overtime. Each team scored just three points in the first extra period.
Nebraska led by three with 53 seconds left in the second overtime after a Kevin Cross layup, but Southern Utah (2-0) immediately answered with a dunk.
After misses by both teams, Oluyitan hit his game winner. Cam Mack got a good look at a runner at the horn, but couldn't convert.
Mack finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Cross had a career-high 19 on 8-of-15 shooting, while Green finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Dachon Burke added 13 points.
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.