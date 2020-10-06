Source: Huskers edging closer to hosting event in Lincoln bubble

On Sept. 23, Nebraska announced it would not play in the eight-team Myrtle Beach Invitational, which would have given the Huskers three nonconference games.

That news came one day after reports surfaced that the Myrtle Beach event was one of at least eight ESPN-run events that would be moved to Orlando, Florida. Orlando is the site of the NBA's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

The NCAA Division I Council voted in September to move the start of the college basketball season to Nov. 25, a little more than two weeks after the originally scheduled start to the season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving the start of the season to that date would allow teams to host games on campuses where the vast majority of the student body had gone home for winter break. The University of Nebraska's last day of finals is currently scheduled for Nov. 25.

The revamped schedule would allow teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games, down from the normal 31. Teams would also have to play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.