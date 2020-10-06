Source: Discussions continuing on Husker hoops potentially hosting teams in Lincoln bubble

Discussions are ongoing for the Nebraska men's basketball team to host some type of multi-team event this fall in Lincoln, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Reports surfaced Tuesday morning that Elevate Hoops, a company that specializes in putting on bracket-style tournaments, would run the event, which would be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While that event is not yet finalized, momentum appears to be building toward some type of bubble event in Lincoln after the season gets underway Nov. 25.
There are still several questions to be answered, mostly at the NCAA level, as to how the event would work, the source said. It was not immediately clear what those questions were.
The original report, from CBS Sports, said five teams plus Nebraska are currently set for the event, with more to be added. Those teams are LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State and Cleveland State.
Cleveland State was on Nebraska's original schedule. The Vikings' head coach is Dennis Gates, brother of Nebraska assistant Armon Gates. LSU is expected to be a preseason top-25 team, while Northern Iowa went 25-6 last season.
The number of teams that will compete in Lincoln is dependent on what the NCAA says, according to a source.
On Sept. 23, Nebraska announced it would not play in the eight-team Myrtle Beach Invitational, which would have given the Huskers three nonconference games.
That news came one day after reports surfaced that the Myrtle Beach event was one of at least eight ESPN-run events that would be moved to Orlando, Florida. Orlando is the site of the NBA's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
The NCAA Division I Council voted in September to move the start of the college basketball season to Nov. 25, a little more than two weeks after the originally scheduled start to the season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving the start of the season to that date would allow teams to host games on campuses where the vast majority of the student body had gone home for winter break. The University of Nebraska's last day of finals is currently scheduled for Nov. 25.
The revamped schedule would allow teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games, down from the normal 31. Teams would also have to play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
Teams could play up to 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event (MTE) that includes up to three games, 25 games with a two-game MTE or 25 games with no MTE.
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is also likely to be played this season, which would account for another nonconference game.
