Some losses have shaken up the Big Ten, but did they shake up Chris Basnett's power rankings?

Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 teams lost at least once last week, including the top three in these rankings. After it looked like there may be some separation at the top, the league's depth has shown through again.
1. Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers stay put at the top, even after seeing a nine-game winning streak against Indiana come to an end. Purdue wasn't at its best and still was within a couple of possessions of winning a road game in a really tough environment. The Boilers also responded by pasting Northwestern by 20 a few days later.
Up next: at Iowa, Thu.; vs. Ohio State, Sun.
2. Michigan State (15-3, 6-1)
Six days between games evidentially did the Spartans good, as MSU smoked Wisconsin on the road one game after losing to Northwestern at home. If Sparty can keep its turnover issues (283rd nationally in turnover percentage) under control, it's going to be a tough out.
Up next: at Illinois, Tue.; vs. Michigan, Sat.
3. Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2)
Chucky Hepburn makes his return to the state of Nebraska this week, in the midst of a strong freshman season and a chance to show the Huskers what they missed out on in recruiting him. The Badgers need the win, too, after Michigan State handed them a whipping on their home court.
Up next: at Nebraska, Thu.; vs. Minnesota, Sun.
4. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2)
After losing a handful of nonconference games to its COVID-19 pause, Ohio State was able to squeeze in a makeup game last week against IUPUI. The Jaguars' KenPom ranking: 358 of 358. Road games at Minnesota and Purdue will likely present stiffer challenges.
Up next: at Minnesota, Thu.; at Purdue, Sun.
5. Illinois (13-5, 6-2)
Kofi Cockburn might have strengthened his Big Ten player of the year hopes without playing. After he suffered a concussion in Illinois' double-overtime loss to Purdue, Cockburn didn't play four days later against Maryland as the Terps beat the Illini by 16, and outscored them by 20 over the final 10 minutes of the game.
Up next: vs. Michigan State, Tue.; at Northwestern, Sat.
6. Michigan (9-7, 3-3)
A ways to go, but the Wolverines might finally be finding some traction with back-to-back wins of 19 points over Maryland and 18 on the road at Indiana. Saturday's game at Michigan State looms large, with exceedingly winnable games against Northwestern and Nebraska sandwiched around it.
Up next: vs. Northwestern, Wed.; at Michigan State, Sat.
7. Indiana (14-5, 5-4)
Indiana got a late three-pointer from Rob Phinisee, a 29% three-point shooter who went 4-for-7, to edge Purdue in a great game. The hangover was real as the Hoosiers then hosted Michigan and got handled in an 18-point loss that marked IU's first double-digit defeat of the season.
Up next: vs. Penn State, Wed.; at Maryland, Sat.
8. Rutgers (11-7, 5-3)
If the Scarlet Knights miss the NCAA Tournament, they'll look back at the last two weeks and shake their heads. A double-digit road loss to Penn State and losing to a shorthanded Minnesota team are going to be killers if Rutgers ends up on the bubble. RU got the benefit of a very questionable call to beat Iowa at home in that stretch, too (see below).
Up next: vs. Maryland, Tue.; at Nebraska, Sat.
9. Iowa (14-5, 4-4)
An absolutely incomprehensible foul call against Keegan Murray with two seconds left in regulation, combined with a very questionable decision to waive off of a Joe Toussaint layup at the first-half buzzer, kept the Hawkeyes from getting out of Rutgers with a win. Not that Iowa deserved it after shooting 28% from the field.
Up next: vs. Purdue, Thu.; at Penn State, Jan. 31.
10. Minnesota (11-5, 2-5)
A ton of credit to the Gophers. Down three starters, and ranking fourth-from last nationally in minutes played by its bench, Minnesota took down Rutgers to end a four-game losing streak. That's the kind of win that can keep a team out of a Wednesday game at the Big Ten Tournament.
Up next: vs. Ohio State, Thu.; at Wisconsin, Sun.
11. Maryland (10-9, 2-6)
Illinois didn't have Kofi Cockburn and was coming off a deflating double-overtime loss to Purdue, but it's hard to think anyone had Maryland beating the Illini by 16 points last Friday. That might mark the high point of the season for the Terps.
Up next: at Rutgers, Tue.; vs. Indiana, Sat.
12. Penn State (8-8, 3-5)
Scored just 51 points in a 17-point loss to an Iowa team that isn't exactly Virginia on the defensive end. The Nittany Lions have the dangerous combination of playing a slow tempo (347th nationally) combined with an offense that is middling at best when it comes to shooting the ball (119th nationally in effective field goal percentage).
Up next: at Indiana, Wed.; vs. Iowa, Jan. 31.
13. Northwestern (9-8, 2-6)
Followed up the upset win at Michigan State by losing at home to a good Wisconsin team and getting smacked on the road at Purdue. The Wildcats' win over the Spartans is their only victory of 2022 so far, and their only win against a Division I opponent since Dec. 20, when they beat lowly NJIT.
Up next: at Michigan, Wed.; vs. Illinois, Sat.
14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8)
Kobe Webster aired some dirty laundry early last week, and the Huskers were hit with a COVID-19 pause a couple of days later. For a team that is 1-11 in its last 12 games, there's plenty of intrigue to keep an eye on when the Huskers restart Thursday.
Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Thu.; vs. Rutgers, Sat.
