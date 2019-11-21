{{featured_button_text}}
NU Men's Basketball Picture Day, 10.21.19

Nebraska guard Shamiel Stevenson poses for a photo at Hendricks Training Complex last month.

 Journal Star

Nebraska basketball officials on Thursday provided clarity on the team's waiver request for Shamiel Stevenson.

To put things simply, here is the scenario: If Stevenson's waiver is approved, he will have the remainder of this season and then next season to play.

However, if the waiver is denied, Stevenson will redshirt this season and then have two full seasons of eligibility starting next year.

Stevenson, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard-forward who averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds two seasons ago a freshman at Pitt, is a junior this year. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining, no matter the result of the waiver. If he gets the waiver this season he will play, whether that waiver comes tomorrow, or January, or at any other point.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Stevenson will not become eligible after the fall semester, as some (including me) thought. His availability is solely dependent on whether or not the waiver is approved.

It appears a complicating factor was Stevenson transferring twice last school year, when he was a sophomore. He transferred from Pitt to Nevada after last year's fall semester, and then from Nevada to Nebraska after the spring semester. Because of the two transfers in the same school year, Stevenson essentially lost his sophomore season.

Stevenson played in four games as a sophomore last season before deciding to transfer.

For now, the situation is out of Nebraska's hands as it waits for the NCAA's decision. Stevenson is eligible to travel with the team to the Cayman Islands Classic. The team leaves Saturday, with the tournament beginning Monday.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments