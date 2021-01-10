Slow start, cold finish doom Huskers vs. Indiana despite big second-half comeback

Nebraska spread out the scoring — Allen led the way with 21 points, Lat Mayen had his best shooting outing so far and knocked down a season-high five three-pointers en route to 15 points, and Derrick Walker, McGowens and Banton each added 10.

McGowens, the athletic 6-foot-4 sophomore, ignited and orchestrated much of the Huskers’ second-half attack. He was a load to handle off the dribble, regularly getting to the paint and either finishing, drawing a foul or kicking to a teammate.

“The difference in Trey’s second half was he was so much under control,” Hoiberg said. “First half, I thought he went in there and tried to throw something up between a couple players. We showed a couple of clips at halftime of how they were collapsing on the ball, and I thought he made every right decision in the second half and really got us into it in so many different ways.

“His last two games, his attack mode, that’s exactly what we need out of Trey.”

Indeed, McGowens scored all 10 of his points after the break and dished out three of his six assists, too.