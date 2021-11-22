Simple plays — and a simpler approach — have helped Husker hoops begin to right the ship

Two weeks after that game, Nebraska scored 46 points in the paint and got to the free-throw line 30 times to win handily on a night when perimeter shots weren't falling.

"You see different defenses every night, and how you go out there and prepare and execute against them will determine your success," Hoiberg said. "And tonight we were much better than we were on opening night, to take advantage of the mismatch on the inside."

One reason NU has been better, according to the team's point guard, has been because of more well-rounded play at the point guard position.

Alonzo Verge was honest in his assessment of NU's offensive changes on Sunday, saying he needed to change his game to suit what Nebraska needs.

It hasn't always been perfect, but it's coming along.

"My role's changed a lot. The ball's in my hands 90% of the time, and these guys rely on me to get them shots," Verge said. "So it's a big role, a different role than I had at Arizona State.

"Which, I'm willing to take it head-on and just get better every day."