Simple plays — and a simpler approach — have helped Husker hoops begin to right the ship

It's not always rocket science.
The Nebraska basketball team's two-game winning streak has come against the two lowest-rated KenPom teams it has faced so far. Tuesday's game against Tennessee State will mark the third consecutive game NU has played against a program outside the top 200.
But progress is progress for the Huskers, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see what has helped NU start to take steps away from the rough start to the season.
"We're getting there," Coach Fred Hoiberg said of his team sharing the ball and making simple plays. "We still have moments where it's not exactly where we want it, but we're going to continue to watch and learn and try to get better."
Tuesday's game against the Tigers is set for an 8 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A win would give Nebraska just its second three-game winning streak under Hoiberg, and the first since the second, third and fourth games of Hoiberg's first season in 2019-20.
And while the Huskers can likely win in large part because of the talent advantage they'll hold over TSU, continuing to move the ball and get teammates involved will play an important role, too.
It did against Southern, which played the same type of switching defense that Western Illinois used to bog down the Huskers in a season-opening upset.
Two weeks after that game, Nebraska scored 46 points in the paint and got to the free-throw line 30 times to win handily on a night when perimeter shots weren't falling.
"You see different defenses every night, and how you go out there and prepare and execute against them will determine your success," Hoiberg said. "And tonight we were much better than we were on opening night, to take advantage of the mismatch on the inside."
One reason NU has been better, according to the team's point guard, has been because of more well-rounded play at the point guard position.
Alonzo Verge was honest in his assessment of NU's offensive changes on Sunday, saying he needed to change his game to suit what Nebraska needs.
It hasn't always been perfect, but it's coming along.
"My role's changed a lot. The ball's in my hands 90% of the time, and these guys rely on me to get them shots," Verge said. "So it's a big role, a different role than I had at Arizona State.
"Which, I'm willing to take it head-on and just get better every day."
Verge, from the start of his college career, has been asked to score in bunches, both in junior college and in his time with the Sun Devils. The transition to facilitator in a Nebraska offense that values ball movement like air was going to take some time.
But as the Huskers stumbled out of the gate with losses to Western Illinois and Creighton, the transition was looking stark.
Verge, though, stayed steady.
"Alonzo’s an amazing player. He’s able to get guys open and create for himself. So the way he handled it has been great," Bryce McGowens said. "He’s continued to grow, and we have a lot of season ahead of us, so it can only get better."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.