Second meeting with Indiana a chance for Husker men to gauge progress

The Nebraska men's basketball team answered some questions about itself when it played at Indiana a little more than a month ago.
Chief among them: would the Huskers be able to compete in the deepest college basketball conference in the country?
In its first Big Ten game under coach Fred Hoiberg, in one of the sport's most venerable arenas, the Huskers took a heavily favored Hoosier team to overtime before falling 96-90. Less than 48 hours later, they beat Purdue by double digits.
Now Indiana makes the return trip to Lincoln, with tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Nebraska has new questions to answer now, coming off back-to-back incomplete performances that have led to losses.
But Saturday's game could provide a good litmus test on the program's progress.
"That (first Indiana game) was a big step for us. I think we realized how good of a team we have and what we can do in this conference," senior guard Haanif Cheatham said Friday. "I think we're in a little hole right now, but I think we’re understanding that we’ve got a big opportunity in front of us tomorrow night, and if we take advantage of it for 40 minutes, I think we’ll be fine."
For Nebraska, playing a full 40 minutes would mean a return to the effort shown against Indiana, Purdue, and a few days later, Iowa.
Poor starts on both ends have doomed the Huskers (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) in each of its past two games, both losses, as NU trailed last-place Northwestern by 15 points, and most recently, Ohio State by 13 points at halftime.
In both games, Nebraska showed fight in the second half. NU got within three of Northwestern late, and after falling behind Ohio State by 25, lost by 12.
In both games, Hoiberg said a better performance out of the gate would have given Nebraska a chance to win.
"We have to be a complete basketball team if we're going to have a chance to win in this league," Hoiberg said. "It's something, for us to find a way to get some of these wins, especially lately, you have to play a complete 40 minutes. And we played two really good halves.
"You can't come out and play 30 minutes, 35 minutes. It's got to be a complete 40, especially for our team that has a very thin margin."
Indiana has its own issues. The Hoosiers are 13-4, including a win over Ohio State, but are 0-3 in true road games with an average margin of defeat of 15 points.
The Hoosiers are 13th in the conference — ahead of only Rutgers — in three-point shooting percentage, and went 2-for-19 against the Scarlet Knights in their most recent outing, a 59-50 loss.
It's been hard on the road for everyone in the Big Ten, of course. So consider Saturday's game an important opportunity for Nebraska as the team's student section will have students in it for the first time since Dec. 21 thanks to a combination of holiday break and Nebraska playing away from home.
"I think PBA helps us a lot during conference play. Big Ten Conference home games, the record is outstanding," Cheatham said. "So I think when we come in here and play in front of our fans, play with the energy for 40 minutes straight, I think that’s going to really help us out."
