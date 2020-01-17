Second meeting with Indiana a chance for Husker men to gauge progress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Poor starts on both ends have doomed the Huskers (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) in each of its past two games, both losses, as NU trailed last-place Northwestern by 15 points, and most recently, Ohio State by 13 points at halftime.

In both games, Nebraska showed fight in the second half. NU got within three of Northwestern late, and after falling behind Ohio State by 25, lost by 12.

In both games, Hoiberg said a better performance out of the gate would have given Nebraska a chance to win.

"We have to be a complete basketball team if we're going to have a chance to win in this league," Hoiberg said. "It's something, for us to find a way to get some of these wins, especially lately, you have to play a complete 40 minutes. And we played two really good halves.

"You can't come out and play 30 minutes, 35 minutes. It's got to be a complete 40, especially for our team that has a very thin margin."

Indiana has its own issues. The Hoosiers are 13-4, including a win over Ohio State, but are 0-3 in true road games with an average margin of defeat of 15 points.

The Hoosiers are 13th in the conference — ahead of only Rutgers — in three-point shooting percentage, and went 2-for-19 against the Scarlet Knights in their most recent outing, a 59-50 loss.