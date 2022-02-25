Second-half run the difference as Iowa downs Nebraska in Huskers' home finale

Nebraska's best three-point shooter was alone in the corner in front of his bench with the ball and the Huskers trailing Iowa by two.

Had C.J. Wilcher's shot with 9:29 left gone down, it would have given NU a 59-58 lead in a game it had no business winning. It wouldn't have guaranteed anything, but it would have lit up a surprisingly lively Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd that showed up for the final home game of the season.

But Wilcher's shot missed. Three minutes later Iowa was finishing off an 11-0 run. And the home portion of Nebraska's schedule ended like it began back in November: with a loss.

The Huskers were game two weeks after getting embarrassed in Iowa City and one day after they found out their head coach would be back next season. But Iowa's horses carried them home over the final 20 minutes as the No. 25 Hawkeyes downed NU 88-78 Friday night.

Iowa's victory was its first in Lincoln since Feb. 22, 2015, and ended a four-game losing streak to the Huskers in PBA that included a 76-70 victory in Fred Hoiberg's first season when the Hawkeyes went 4-for-33 from three-point range.

Iowa (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) hit nine threes Friday night, shooting 56% in the second half. Six Hawkeyes reached double figures, led by Tony Perkins' career-high 20 points. Keegan Murray, averaging 23.5 points per game coming in, scored 11 of his 15 in the second half and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Nebraska (7-21, 1-16) got 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists from Alonzo Verge in his final home game. C.J. Wilcher added 14, Bryce McGowens had 13, and Derrick Walker finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Considering the way the first half went in Iowa City 12 days earlier, Nebraska probably didn’t feel too bad about trailing by one going into the halftime locker room.

In that game, Iowa outscored the Huskers 42-10 over the final 14 minutes of the first half on the way to a 98-75 win. This time around, NU led by six with 7:33 in the half, and by four with three minutes left in the period before Iowa closed by scoring seven of the half’s final nine points.

Murray, who had 37 points in the first matchup, was held to four on 1-for-6 shooting. But the McCaffery brothers, Patrick and Connor, combined for 17 on 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range.

Nebraska shot 52% and hit four three-pointers while forcing seven Iowa turnovers. Short of having a lead, it was all the Huskers could have asked for.

But it wasn't enough.

Nebraska will now get on a plane at 9 a.m. Saturday morning for a flight to Penn State for the start of three straight road games to end the regular season before a trip to the Big Ten tournament.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.