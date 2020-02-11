Second-half rally fall short as Huskers fall at league-leading Maryland

Nebraska had rallied from a 14-point deficit and had Cam Mack going downhill to the hoop with the game on the line.
But Maryland had Jalen Smith, and the Terrapins' 6-foot-10 sophomore star made one final play to thwart the Huskers' comeback attempt.
Smith, the 6-foot-10 NBA Draft Lottery prospect, came across the lane to block Mack's layup attempt in the dying seconds, and the No. 9-ranked Terps held off NU 72-70 at the XFinity Center in College Park, Md.
Smith's foot may have been touching the baseline as he grabbed for the ball in the ensuing scrum, but the play wasn't reviewed and Smith hit a free throw on the other end for the final margin.
The Huskers (7-17, 2-11) became just the second Big Ten team this season to score 70 points against Maryland in the Terrapins' home arena, but finished just 7-for-33 from three-point range, including several open misses in the first half.
Nebraska outscored Maryland 45-34 at halftime.
Haanif Cheatham, who was questionable to even play up until just before tip, led Nebraska with 20 points. Cheatham scored 18 points in the second half.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points and seven rebounds for NU, and Matej Kavas scored 11.
Smith finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland (20-4, 10-3). Eric Ayala also had 16 points for the Terps while Anthony Cowan finished with 13 points and 10 assists.
With starting guard Dachon Burke home with the flu, Nebraska shuffled its starting lineup. Jervay Green took Burke's place, and Kevin Cross stepped in for Yvan Ouedraogo.
