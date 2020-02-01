'I feel sick about it': Huskers struggle in second half in home loss to Penn State

That it has happened before doesn’t make it any less perplexing.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team’s offense vanished yet again, as a miserable second-half stretch allowed No. 24 Penn State to run away with a 76-64 victory Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After beginning a rugged conference schedule 2-2, the Huskers (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) have dropped seven consecutive games.
While the defeats have come in all shapes and sizes, the overarching theme revolves around a sudden collapse. Without warning, the Huskers either fade offensively or the defense sinks — and in many cases, both — to allow a manageable deficit to swell beyond measure.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has consistently praised his team's competitive spirit despite the losing outcomes, but he strayed from that path Saturday night.
"It's beyond me that we can come out with the same group of guys, same team, and give energy like we have been, and then go out and just lay an egg for the first 3 or 4 minutes of the half," Hoiberg said.
"I feel sick about it (lack of effort) in our home building with an unbelievable crowd to go out and have that kind of thing happen."
The latest head-scratching sequence kicked off the second half, as Penn State jolted to an 8-0 run to push its lead to 13 points, drawing unsolicited memories of Nebraska's last time out, when it took a second-half lead against Michigan on Tuesday, only to watch it evaporate in the dust left by the Wolverines' 19-3 run.
Nebraska, which committed only five turnovers in the first 20 minutes of the game, nearly eclipsed that figure before the first media timeout in the second half. Dachon Burke's charging foul at the 16:02 mark signaled the Huskers' fourth turnover of the half, all of which were cashed in for scores by Penn State.
The Nittany Lions' distinct size advantage never looked as prominent as it did in the second half. Mike Watkins, a fifth-year senior who stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 260 pounds, blocked only two shots but affected countless others. He also nabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, helping illustrate Penn State's 49-38 advantage on the boards.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Haanif Cheatham spearheaded a hot start for the Huskers, who excited an announced crowd of 15,901 at Pinnacle Bank Arena by sinking three-pointers on each of NU's first three possessions, as Thorbjarnarson started it with his 36th three-pointer of the year and Cheatham followed with back-to-back shots from long-range.
"I think we shared the ball really well in the beginning, got off to a hot start," Thorbjarnarson said. "We cooled off at the end of the half. We went 8-of-22 to end the half and then the beginning of the second we didn't do a good enough job."
Cheatham led the Huskers with 15 points and Thorbjarnarson added 12. NU's leading scorer, Cam Mack, who was noticeably absent from the starting lineup due to tardiness for Friday night's film session, was held scoreless for the first time this season.
The Huskers stayed afloat in the first half behind a 5 of 10 display from three-point territory, a streak the team was unable to replicate after halftime. NU converted just 3 of 11 three-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.
Nebraska is now on its longest layoff of the Big Ten season; the Huskers not returning to the court until next Saturday's rematch with Iowa.
Ah, to be a fly on the wall in that practice facility.
"I'm excited about it, and our players better be, too," Hoiberg said. "We are going to get after it this week. It's going to be a hard, competitive week of practice.
The Huskers and Hawkeyes are slated for a 5 p.m. tip-off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.