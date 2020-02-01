'I feel sick about it': Huskers struggle in second half in home loss to Penn State

That it has happened before doesn’t make it any less perplexing.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team’s offense vanished yet again, as a miserable second-half stretch allowed No. 24 Penn State to run away with a 76-64 victory Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After beginning a rugged conference schedule 2-2, the Huskers (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) have dropped seven consecutive games.

While the defeats have come in all shapes and sizes, the overarching theme revolves around a sudden collapse. Without warning, the Huskers either fade offensively or the defense sinks — and in many cases, both — to allow a manageable deficit to swell beyond measure.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has consistently praised his team's competitive spirit despite the losing outcomes, but he strayed from that path Saturday night.

"It's beyond me that we can come out with the same group of guys, same team, and give energy like we have been, and then go out and just lay an egg for the first 3 or 4 minutes of the half," Hoiberg said.

"I feel sick about it (lack of effort) in our home building with an unbelievable crowd to go out and have that kind of thing happen."