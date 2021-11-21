Season-high scoring effort leads Nebraska to 82-59 win over Southern

The young Nebraska men’s basketball team is still figuring out its offensive identity, but it’s already learned there’s more than one way to win a game.

Coming off a season-best 78-point effort against Idaho State two days ago, the Huskers had to find a new solution when their three-point attempts refused to fall.

Nebraska set a new season-high by scoring 46 points in the paint and 24 from the free-throw line during an 82-59 win over Southern Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska (3-2) shot 1-for-14 from three-point range in the first half, finishing 4-for-23 from beyond the arc and 27-for-51 (52.9%) from the field overall. Bryce McGowens led the way with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15 points.

