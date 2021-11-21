 Skip to main content
Season-high scoring effort leads Nebraska to 82-59 win over Southern
Season-high scoring effort leads Nebraska to 82-59 win over Southern

Southern vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) drives to the basket against Southern's Terrell Williams (0), Damien Sears (12) and P.J. Byrd (3) in the first half on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The young Nebraska men’s basketball team is still figuring out its offensive identity, but it’s already learned there’s more than one way to win a game.

Coming off a season-best 78-point effort against Idaho State two days ago, the Huskers had to find a new solution when their three-point attempts refused to fall.

Nebraska set a new season-high by scoring 46 points in the paint and 24 from the free-throw line during an 82-59 win over Southern Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska (3-2) shot 1-for-14 from three-point range in the first half, finishing 4-for-23 from beyond the arc and 27-for-51 (52.9%) from the field overall. Bryce McGowens led the way with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15 points.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

