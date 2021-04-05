San Jose State to hire former Husker coach Tim Miles, according to reports

Tim Miles has been asked to rebuild basketball programs before.

It appears the former Nebraska men's basketball coach has found his next project.

Miles will be hired as head coach at San Jose State, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Miles, who was a finalist for the New Mexico opening earlier, would be returning to coaching after two seasons away from the sideline. He hasn't been away from the game, though, serving as a TV analyst for multiple outlets, including the Big Ten Network.

Miles has worked in the Mountain West before. He coached at Colorado State before being hired at Nebraska in 2012.

At Nebraska, Miles went 116-114 from 2012-19, including the team's lone NCAA Tournament appearance (2014) in more than 20 years. He was let go after the 2019 season.

San Jose State hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1996. The Spartans fired Jean Prioleau after a 20-93 run over four seasons. They have only one winning season this century (17-16 in 2010-11).

