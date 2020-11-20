Saint Louis, LSU, pull out of Husker hoops' season-opening event

The Saint Louis men's basketball team announced Friday it was pulling out of Nebraska's multi-team event scheduled to start next Wednesday and instead host its own set of games in its home arena.

And one of the teams Saint Louis plans to host is LSU, another team scheduled to play in Nebraska's MTE.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day.

That leaves the Huskers' event with five teams — Nebraska, Nevada, San Francisco, Western Kentucky and Chadron State.

