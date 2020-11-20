 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saint Louis, LSU, pull out of Husker hoops' season-opening event
View Comments
topical

Saint Louis, LSU, pull out of Husker hoops' season-opening event

{{featured_button_text}}

The Saint Louis men's basketball team announced Friday it was pulling out of Nebraska's multi-team event scheduled to start next Wednesday and instead host its own set of games in its home arena.

And one of the teams Saint Louis plans to host is LSU, another team scheduled to play in Nebraska's MTE.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day.

That leaves the Huskers' event with five teams — Nebraska, Nevada, San Francisco, Western Kentucky and Chadron State.

Check back for updates to this story.

MEET THE 2020-21 HUSKERS

Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News