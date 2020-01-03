Rutgers flexes, Nebraska misses as Huskers are routed at home to begin 2020

Nebraska got a good look at what the other side of Big Ten play can look like Friday.
After spirited, tough performances in their two December league games, the Huskers were bludgeoned with an 18-1 first-half run and didn’t recover as Rutgers cruised to a 79-62 win in front of 15,024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rutgers won without starting point guard Geo Baker, a three-year starter and perhaps the Scarlet Knights’ most indispensable player, who missed the game with a thumb injury.
Baker’s injury was announced about an hour before the game. Rutgers didn’t seem to miss its second-leading scorer.
The 17-point margin of victory was the Scarlet Knights' largest-ever in a Big Ten road game. Rutgers joined the league in 2014.
"We were all encouraging (each other). We were trying. It was just a long night," NU point guard Cam Mack said. "Shots weren't falling. (And) when the ball doesn't go through the hoop, it's hard. It's hard. You get not confident and you feel like everything is just happening to you."
The only good news for Nebraska (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) was that its point guard appeared to avoid serious injury. After a hard collision late in the first half sent him to the locker room, Mack returned to play the second half.
It wasn’t nearly enough as Rutgers won for the first time ever in Lincoln with its second-largest margin of victory in the 13-game history of the series between the teams.
Bigger, stronger and longer at every position, Rutgers either bullied its way into the paint for easy baskets or batted the ball around enough to grab an offensive rebound and lay it in.
The Scarlet Knights (11-3, 2-1) shot 54% from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.
"Too often defensively we allowed them to get into the paint where we either had to help with a big, or they were spraying it out and driving us on long closeouts," Nebraska coach Hoiberg said. "Obviously we've got a lot of work to do. When we go out there with a defensive mindset and a defensive mentality, we have a chance to win. And when we don't, we don't give ourselves a chance."
Trailing by 13 and needing a quick start out of halftime, Nebraska missed eight of its first nine shots as Rutgers built the lead to 17. Nebraska got no closer than 12 points in the second half, and trailed by as many as 22.
Caleb McConnell, who started in place of Baker, led Rutgers with a season-high 20 points on perfect shooting, going 8-for-8 from the field. He added five rebounds and five assists. Myles Johnson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 9-of-13 from the floor
Haanif Cheatham's 16 points led Nebraska. Mack finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. No other Husker had more than seven points or more than two made field goals.
Nebraska had a chance to build an early cushion before Rutgers’ first-half run.
The Huskers missed three layups and two free throws in the early going, leaving a 15-10 NU lead feeling like it should have been more.
"I think the shots we weren't hitting kind of messed us up on the offensive and defensive end," Cheatham said. "I think we had plenty of opportunities to extend the lead, get it up to probably eight, and we just couldn't hit shots."
Then Rutgers started pounding the ball inside. The ensuing 18-1 run spanned a little more than six minutes as Nebraska missed 12 straight field goals and went 7 minutes, 58 seconds between makes.
"You've got to stay solid, take it one possession at a time to get back into it when you dig yourself a hole like we did," Hoiberg said. "But this is about coming back tomorrow and getting our guys' minds right, because we've got a heck of a tough game coming up on Tuesday (against Iowa)."
