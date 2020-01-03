Rutgers flexes, Nebraska misses as Huskers are routed at home to begin 2020

Bigger, stronger and longer at every position, Rutgers either bullied its way into the paint for easy baskets or batted the ball around enough to grab an offensive rebound and lay it in.

The Scarlet Knights (11-3, 2-1) shot 54% from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.

"Too often defensively we allowed them to get into the paint where we either had to help with a big, or they were spraying it out and driving us on long closeouts," Nebraska coach Hoiberg said. "Obviously we've got a lot of work to do. When we go out there with a defensive mindset and a defensive mentality, we have a chance to win. And when we don't, we don't give ourselves a chance."

Trailing by 13 and needing a quick start out of halftime, Nebraska missed eight of its first nine shots as Rutgers built the lead to 17. Nebraska got no closer than 12 points in the second half, and trailed by as many as 22.

Caleb McConnell, who started in place of Baker, led Rutgers with a season-high 20 points on perfect shooting, going 8-for-8 from the field. He added five rebounds and five assists. Myles Johnson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, finishing 9-of-13 from the floor