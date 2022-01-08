'We just folded': Husker hoops cracks again as Rutgers punishes NU in 28-point blowout

This is where things stand with the Nebraska men's basketball team one-fourth of the way through its Big Ten season: The Huskers are earning a reputation as a team that throws in the towel when things get tough.

That's the analysis from their own coach after a 93-65 whipping at the hands of offensively challenged Rutgers Saturday afternoon in New Jersey.

"We just folded," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Huskers Radio Network. "And you've got to have some semblance of mental toughness if you're going to compete at this level, and we did not have that at all tonight.

"Mental, physical, they just manhandled us physically, and that's what happens when you have that combination."

Nebraska (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten) joined UMass and Maine — a couple of mid-major programs with a combined 10-16 record — as the only teams to allow the Scarlet Knights to crack the 80-point mark this season while losing for the seventh time in its last eight games and remaining winless this season against power conference competition.