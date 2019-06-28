As expected, former Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby will begin his career in the NBA Summer League.
The Dallas Mavericks announced their Summer League roster Friday. Play begins in the Las Vegas event July 5 and runs through July 15.
Dallas' first game in Las Vegas is scheduled for July 5 at 6 p.m. against Brooklyn. The Mavericks will play Houston on July 6, Sacramento on July 8 and the Croation National Team on July 10. The first three games will be televised on NBA TV, with the game against Croation set for ESPNU.
Before the team makes the trip to Las Vegas, it will hold a minicamp at the Mavericks’ practice facility in Dallas from Monday through Thursday.
The 45th pick in this year's NBA Draft, Roby officially became a Maverick earlier this week after a draft-day trade between Dallas and the Detroit Pistons became official. He was the first Husker picked in the NBA Draft since Venson Hamilton in 1999.
He also found out his first NBA jersey number. Roby will wear No. 9 with the Mavs.
Roby is one of nine rookies on the Mavericks' Summer League roster, and the youngest player on the 14-man team.