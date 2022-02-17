Riding long three-point streak, Wilcher provides bright spot in Husker hoops season

Like many of the players who joined him in this year's recruiting class, C.J. Wilcher was brought to Lincoln to be a shooter for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

And in a year where there's been plenty of shooting and not much making, Wilcher has held up his end of the bargain.

Heading into Friday night's home game against Maryland, Wilcher has made at least one three-pointer in 15 consecutive games. He'll try to keep that streak alive starting at 8 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

At 39% for the season and 40.4% in Big Ten play, Wilcher is easily Nebraska's top threat from long range.

The freshman transfer from Xavier has done it, too, on 105 attempts — the second-most on the team.

"He’s playing with as much confidence as anybody on our team right now, even going back to that Northwestern game — I thought he was the one guy that brought it really on both ends of the floor for that entire game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday.

"He’s just giving us really good, consistent minutes right now, and I’m happy for C.J. that he’s seeing that thing go through the hoop."

Settling into his role as Nebraska's sixth man, Wilcher is shooting 47% (28-for-60) during his 15-game streak, which dates to the Dec. 11 game against Auburn. He has just two games this season in which he hasn't made a three-pointer, the last coming Dec. 7.

Wilcher is currently fifth on Nebraska's all-time freshman three-pointer chart with 41 made threes this season. Three more pull him into a tie for third with Jamel White and Eric Piatkowski. Seven more tie him for second with Ryan Anderson. Joe McCray tops the list with 80 triples in 2005.

"You do anything for a certain amount of time, you’re going to get more comfortable doing it," Wilcher said. "I think just in that sense I’ve gotten more comfortable in my role just because I’ve been doing it for more than half the season … just coming in, bringing energy in some way, shape or form, whether it’s making a shot, talking, making a defensive play, whatever."

Wilcher's marksmanship has led the way for a Nebraska team that has seen its shooting numbers jump since reconfiguring its offense before the Kennesaw State game. Over the past 13 outings, NU is shooting 37.3% from three-point range — a number that would rank in the top 30 nationally over the course of the entire season.

The improved numbers, though, haven't led to wins. Nebraska has won just twice despite shooting the ball better. At this point in the season, more eyes have begun to turn toward what lies ahead.

Wilcher figures to be a big piece of that, one way or another. He's become more comfortable over the season using his voice as a leader during workouts and in games as Nebraska continues to search for ways out of the abyss.

"It's just more so creating a culture. Creating a culture that the coaches want, and that we as players need," Wilcher said. "So it’s like, we’ve been starting to do certain things in practice where, we’re getting on each other a little more, from top to bottom.

"Players will get on the players more often, I think that’s being more accepted as well now, too."

Webster academic all-district: Senior guard Kobe Webster earned his third academic all-district honor Thursday from CoSIDA.

Webster was a first-team honoree in District VII, which includes Division I programs in Nebraska, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. Webster carries a 3.75 GPA while pursuing a master's degree in educational administration.

Webster was a third-team academic All-American in 2021, and is trying to become the third Husker basketball player to be a two-time academic All-American. Shavon Shields (2015-16) and Beau Reid (1989-91) are the others.

Breidenbach progressing: Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach is "doing awesome" as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in early December, Hoiberg said.

Injured in the Michigan game Dec. 7, Breidenbach underwent major knee surgery shortly after in California and returned to Lincoln with a full-length sleeve on his right leg and a brace to hold the leg straight.

Breidenbach was seen Thursday without the brace on his leg.

"He's exactly where he's supposed to be, which you'd expect from Wilhelm with his work ethic and how diligent he is with everything he does," Hoiberg said. "We expect him to make a full return and be back for the start of practice next year."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.