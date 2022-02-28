Riding high after Penn State blowout, Nebraska's suddenly potent offense seeks repeat performance

The seeds for the Nebraska men's basketball team's Sunday showing against Penn State were sewn a few days earlier, Fred Hoiberg said after his team dispatched the Nittany Lions in shocking fashion.

Against Iowa on Friday, Nebraska competed. The Huskers played hard. They followed the game plan. And though they lost to a hot Hawkeye team 88-78, they found something to latch onto as the season winds down.

It's led to back-to-back games of NU's offense shooting better than 50% from the field — finally bringing some punch to the promise of the Huskers' exhibition win over Colorado way back in November.

"Our pace was as good as it's been all year," Hoiberg said after NU shot 58% from the field and stomped Penn State 93-70.

The Nittany Lions came into Sunday's game with the top scoring defense in the Big Ten. But nothing Penn State threw at the Huskers worked on a night when NU's execution was at its highest point of the season.

"When you start a possession the right way, generally it finishes the right way, and vice-versa," Hoiberg said. "When you have a bad start to the possession, usually it doesn't end well."

Far too often this season, Nebraska's offensive possessions have been in trouble before they really get going. Too much dribbling, too much standing, too many rushed shots when things start to go haywire.

But with point guard Alonzo Verge playing his best basketball of the season and Trey McGowens continuing to find his way after missing 15 games with a broken foot, the NU offense has begun to thrive.

Verge is averaging 14.8 points per game on 52% shooting over NU's last six games, and is on pace to finish in Nebraska's top all-time top five for assists in a season.

Now, with newfound confidence, Nebraska has a chance to play the role of spoiler despite its daunting end-of-season schedule.

NU will play at No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday night, its third game in five days. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

There is less for the Huskers to spoil Tuesday against the Buckeyes after OSU suffered a demoralizing 15-point loss at Maryland that ended its chances for a Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Buckeyes are 2-2 in their last four games and facing their own challenging stretch to end the year. Starting Tuesday, OSU will play three games in six days to end the season.

"I know Ohio State's probably not going to be happy with the way they got beat (Sunday), so it's going to be an angry team," Hoiberg said. "But we've just got to go in and make simple plays, and play the right way."

An overtime loss to the Buckeyes back on Jan. 2, with McGowens on the bench, showed NU it can stay with Ohio State. Now, it's about replicating the same effort Nebraska put forth in its most recent game, Hoiberg said.

"I just thought we never got sped up (against Penn State)," Hoiberg said. "We just made the right play, and we hit singles, and we didn't try to do too much."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.