Sept. 27 is going to be a good day to boss up.
Rick Ross, the rapper with nearly 4 million records sold and a reputation as one of the best in the game, will be the musical guest at Nebraska basketball’s Opening Night with Husker Hoops.
The Huskers announced Ross as the musical act Saturday.
Ross currently has the No. 1 rap album in America, with Port of Miami 2 selling 25,000 copies in its first week to unseat Drake from the top spot.
Ross's performance will be part of a big weekend both for the basketball team and the NU athletic department as a whole.
Men's hoops will hold a live scrimmage Sept. 27 on the new Pinnacle Bank Arena court along with Ross's performance, with the event beginning at 7 p.m.
The following day, Nebraska hosts Ohio State in football.