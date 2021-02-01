Return to play will be a 'process' for Husker men's hoops as team comes off COVID-19 pause

The Nebraska men's basketball team's return to competitive basketball will be a process, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday night on the Husker Sports Radio Network.
The Huskers returned to full team workouts Sunday, Hoiberg confirmed, after a nearly three-week layoff that started Jan. 11 as a slew of positive COVID-19 tests overtook the program.
How steep of a hill does Nebraska have to climb? Well, NU still has two players going through the Big Ten's return-to-play protocols, Hoiberg said. "A couple" of more players felt ill Sunday night, though those were not COVID-related, Hoibereg added. And, starting point guard Dalano Banton sprained his ankle during Sunday's workout.
That meant for Monday's practice, the Huskers had just seven players available.
"It's going to be a process here. It's going to take us a while," Hoiberg said. "The timing is going to take a while to get back. But our guys were really excited to be back in the gym."
The positive tests "spread like wildfire" through the Husker program, Hoiberg said.
It started with one player testing positive. Then that player's roommate. Then the next apartment. Then the next. Then three coaches, a graduate assistant and a team manager.
Among those affected were Hoiberg, assistant Matt Abdelmassih and at least seven players.
When the dust settled, Hoiberg said, 15 of Nebraska's 30 Tier 1 personnel — coaches, players, and others who have direct contact with the team on a daily basis — had tested positive.
Hoiberg said most of Nebraska's players had minor symptoms or were asymptomatic. As for the head coach, "early on pretty much every symptom I could have, I had," he said.
Hoiberg, who deals with a heart condition that ended his NBA playing career in 2006, said he still battles fatigue on a daily basis. His sense of smell returned just Sunday, he said.
NU (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) hasn't played since Jan. 10, when it lost to Indiana. The Huskers have had six Big Ten games postponed, including five after announcing their pause.
Hoiberg said he expects NU to play 14 or 15 games in a 32-day period, beginning with Saturday's game at Michigan State. From there the Huskers will travel directly to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota Feb. 8 before returning home to host Wisconsin Feb. 11.
From there, it will be an arduous march to finish the season. Hoiberg expects the Huskers to play on back-to-back nights at least a couple times to try and make up the games that were postponed in addition to the contests still on the schedule.
"We're certainly not in game shape, and rightfully so with having to sit out," Hoiberg said. "It's going to take a long time to get back into shape, and we're really going to have to monitor that."
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.