Return to play will be a 'process' for Husker men's hoops as team comes off COVID-19 pause

When the dust settled, Hoiberg said, 15 of Nebraska's 30 Tier 1 personnel — coaches, players, and others who have direct contact with the team on a daily basis — had tested positive.

Hoiberg said most of Nebraska's players had minor symptoms or were asymptomatic. As for the head coach, "early on pretty much every symptom I could have, I had," he said.

Hoiberg, who deals with a heart condition that ended his NBA playing career in 2006, said he still battles fatigue on a daily basis. His sense of smell returned just Sunday, he said.

NU (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) hasn't played since Jan. 10, when it lost to Indiana. The Huskers have had six Big Ten games postponed, including five after announcing their pause.

Hoiberg said he expects NU to play 14 or 15 games in a 32-day period, beginning with Saturday's game at Michigan State. From there the Huskers will travel directly to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota Feb. 8 before returning home to host Wisconsin Feb. 11.

From there, it will be an arduous march to finish the season. Hoiberg expects the Huskers to play on back-to-back nights at least a couple times to try and make up the games that were postponed in addition to the contests still on the schedule.