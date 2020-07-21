Return coming soon as Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo continue to put in work away from Lincoln

The Nebraska men's basketball team has two starters returning from last year’s squad.
Currently, neither is in the United States.
As the rest of the Huskers began organized team workouts Monday, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo remained at home, in Iceland and France, respectively, as international uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic made international travel next to impossible.
However, the duo is likely to be back on U.S. soil soon, with the NU coaching staff hopeful to have both players back on campus at some point in the coming days.
Even with travel restrictions, foreign college students are being allowed to return to their campuses in the United States. That journey became easier last week when the U.S. government agreed to rescind an order blocking foreign students taking classes online from living in the U.S.
And even though Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo weren't able to go through conditioning and weight training sessions in Lincoln with their teammates over the past few weeks, their coach has a high level of comfort in their ability to be ready to go when they touch down in Nebraska.
"If I was going to have two guys who couldn't be here, those would be the two I'd probably pick," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said last week. "One, they've been in the system and they know the things that we're trying to do.
"And two, I know they're going to be in the gym working."
To be clear, both players have enjoyed the extra time in their home countries. Thorbjarnarson, according to his social media, has made his way to a couple of Iceland's golf courses, which as you can probably imagine are surrounded by gorgeous scenery. Ouedraogo has spent time on the French coast, not far from his home in Bordeaux.
But it hasn't been all rest and relaxation for a pair of players who spent a lot of time on the court last season.
Ouedraogo in particular has been showing his work.
The sophomore, who just turned 18 in March, recently posted a video to social media of himself in a French gym, jumping up and bonking his head on the rim.
After coming to Nebraska as a 260-pound 17-year-old, Ouedraogo has slimmed down as his vertical has gone up. That's welcome news for the Huskers, who struggled to rebound and defend the paint last season despite Ouedraogo setting program freshman records for single-game and single-season rebounding, and double-doubles.
Ouedraogo started 30 games, averaging 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. After struggling to finish his chances much of the season, Ouedraogo averaged 6.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over NU's final nine games while shooting 49% from the field.
That stretch included his 19-rebound game against Northwestern, which set NU's freshman record and was the second-most rebounds in a game by any freshman nationally last season.
Thorbjarnarson, meanwhile, turned himself into perhaps the most invaluable piece of last season's team.
He averaged more than 10 points per game in conference play, and finished the season averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 boards per contest overall while starting 24 games.
His 37% accuracy from three-point range led the team, and that number was well above 40% before tired legs caught up with him down the stretch as he finished third on the roster in minutes played.
As one of the top young players in Iceland, Thorbjarnarson has also been a part of his national team's plans for several years. Finding a place to get his work in hasn't been an issue.
When Nebraska reorganized its roster in the offseason, Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo were the only regulars to remain with the team, along with reserve Akol Arop.
And while nothing will be guaranteed for either player when it comes to playing time when they return to the United States, it won't be for a lack of effort in their offseason training.
"It's two of our harder workers that we have on our team; it's guys that played, obviously, in Year One in the system," Hoiberg said. "If it was two brand-new guys that were in an area that they wouldn't be able to get quality workouts, I'd be more concerned.
"But I know Thor and Yvan are going to be working extremely hard."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!