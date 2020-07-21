Return coming soon as Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo continue to put in work away from Lincoln

"If I was going to have two guys who couldn't be here, those would be the two I'd probably pick," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said last week. "One, they've been in the system and they know the things that we're trying to do.

"And two, I know they're going to be in the gym working."

To be clear, both players have enjoyed the extra time in their home countries. Thorbjarnarson, according to his social media, has made his way to a couple of Iceland's golf courses, which as you can probably imagine are surrounded by gorgeous scenery. Ouedraogo has spent time on the French coast, not far from his home in Bordeaux.

But it hasn't been all rest and relaxation for a pair of players who spent a lot of time on the court last season.

Ouedraogo in particular has been showing his work.

The sophomore, who just turned 18 in March, recently posted a video to social media of himself in a French gym, jumping up and bonking his head on the rim.

After coming to Nebraska as a 260-pound 17-year-old, Ouedraogo has slimmed down as his vertical has gone up. That's welcome news for the Huskers, who struggled to rebound and defend the paint last season despite Ouedraogo setting program freshman records for single-game and single-season rebounding, and double-doubles.