Retooled Huskers open Big Ten play against deep, experienced Badgers

There perhaps isn't a better illustration of just what the Nebraska men's basketball team is up against in the Big Ten than what the Huskers are going to see in their first game out.

A road trip to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the most experienced team in the nation; a Badgers outfit with the white whale most every coach chases — an all-senior starting lineup.

The Big Ten is the best league in the country, and no team in it can match the Badgers' experience.

And while Nebraska's talent is much improved from last season, the Huskers still turned over much of the roster and are working out the kinks in Fred Hoiberg's second season.

The Huskers (4-3) will never be Wisconsin, in style of play or in roster construction. But they'll get a good look Tuesday at the value Wisconsin places in continuity.

"They know each other so well. They play off each other so well, and they make the right plays," Hoiberg said Monday. "They have great continuity in what they're doing. They know where each other is at all times."

Not only does Wisconsin (6-1) have all five starters back from last season's team that shared the Big Ten title, the Badgers return seven of their top eight scorers.