Retooled Huskers open Big Ten play against deep, experienced Badgers

There perhaps isn't a better illustration of just what the Nebraska men's basketball team is up against in the Big Ten than what the Huskers are going to see in their first game out.
A road trip to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the most experienced team in the nation; a Badgers outfit with the white whale most every coach chases — an all-senior starting lineup.
The Big Ten is the best league in the country, and no team in it can match the Badgers' experience.
And while Nebraska's talent is much improved from last season, the Huskers still turned over much of the roster and are working out the kinks in Fred Hoiberg's second season.
The Huskers (4-3) will never be Wisconsin, in style of play or in roster construction. But they'll get a good look Tuesday at the value Wisconsin places in continuity.
"They know each other so well. They play off each other so well, and they make the right plays," Hoiberg said Monday. "They have great continuity in what they're doing. They know where each other is at all times."
Not only does Wisconsin (6-1) have all five starters back from last season's team that shared the Big Ten title, the Badgers return seven of their top eight scorers.
Nebraska, on the other hand, has two players that got on the court against UW last season in Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo. The rest of the roster has been upgraded significantly, but NU is still working out the bugs that come with not having much floor time together.
Don't expect Wisconsin, which hit 18 and 15 three-pointers in the two games it won by double digits over Nebraska last season, to feel all that bad for the Huskers. The Badgers so far have matched elite shooting with a defense that ranks third in the country in adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom.
"It’s a tough team to defend. They’re shooting 44% from the three-point line as a team, which is absolutely absurd. And every single one of those guys that’s on the floor can make a shot and make a play," Hoiberg said. "They put you in a very difficult situation with that starting lineup with Potter and Reuvers at the 4 and 5 spot, and both those guys are as good as any on their roster at shooting the ball, and two of the better bigs in the paint.
"So they put you in a very difficult spot with the experience, and then with how much skill they have all over the floor."
Nebraska is working on both parts of the experience/skill equation. And both will be better come next season. But for now, at the start of a 20-game grind that could go down as the toughest conference schedule the Huskers have ever played, NU has to once again do the things Hoiberg constantly preaches: control what it can control, and make the simple play.
Thing is, those objectives get a lot easier the more time you spend on a basketball court.
"That’s why they’re ranked near the top 10 in the country. I think when we look at them, the matchups, they’re huge. They’re obviously big inside, in the paint. The two 7-footers starting that can stretch the floor, as well. They got guys off the bench that are 6-5, 6-6, 6-9," NU guard Kobe Webster said. "So for us I think it’s going to be about being physical, matching their physicality in the paint, and doing our work early."
There will be plenty of work needing to be done just to stay afloat in the Big Ten, for Nebraska and everyone else. And the Huskers will get a good look at just what that work looks like right out of the gate.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
