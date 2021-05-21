Reports: Husker hoops signee Breidenbach suffers knee injury, expected to miss six weeks

Wilhelm Breidenbach, one of the jewels of the Nebraska men's basketball team's top-20 recruiting class, suffered a likely season-ending knee injury earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

Mater Dei High School boys basketball coach Gary McKnight told the Orange County Register that Breidenbach suffered a torn meniscus and will likely miss the remainder of his senior season. California's state playoffs start next week.

California high schools are playing their basketball seasons in the spring this year after having them postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breidenbach, a four-star recruit who is ranked anywhere from 53rd (ESPN) to 133rd (Rivals) nationally in the 2021 class, was averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game for Mater Dei, a longtime powerhouse on the West Coast.

The 6-foot-9 forward has the ability to handle the ball, and with his passing skills and ability to step out and hit the three-pointer, Breidenbach had been near the top of Nebraska's recruiting board since the Huskers first offered him a scholarship shortly after Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih were hired in 2019.