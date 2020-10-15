Reports: Former Husker Lue finalizing deal to coach Los Angeles Clippers

Tyronn Lue is back to leading a NBA team.

Lue on Thursday was finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports.

The former Husker star, who had been an assistant with the Clippers under Doc Rivers since 2019, was last a head coach in Cleveland, where he guided LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA title. He also coached the Cavs to the finals in 2017 and 2018.

The 43-year-old Lue has long been highly respected as a coach in the league, quickly rising up the ladder after starting as director of basketball development for the Boston Celtics in 2009.

Lue's coaching record is 128-83, including 41-20 in the playoffs.

He is a legendary figure in the history of Nebraska basketball, and in 2017 became just the fourth player in program history to have his number retired.

Lue led Nebraska to the 1996 NIT championship and the 1998 NCAA Tournament, starting 96 of 99 career games and still ranks in Nebraska's top 10 in 13 career categories.