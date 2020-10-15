 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Former Husker Lue finalizing deal to coach Los Angeles Clippers
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Reports: Former Husker Lue finalizing deal to coach Los Angeles Clippers

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 2.2.17

Former Nebraska basketball player Tyronn Lue, show here at his Nebraska jersey retirement ceremony with his mother Kim in 2017, will be the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.

 Journal Star file photo

Tyronn Lue is back to leading a NBA team.

Lue on Thursday was finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports.

The former Husker star, who had been an assistant with the Clippers under Doc Rivers since 2019, was last a head coach in Cleveland, where he guided LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2015-16 NBA title. He also coached the Cavs to the finals in 2017 and 2018.

The 43-year-old Lue has long been highly respected as a coach in the league, quickly rising up the ladder after starting as director of basketball development for the Boston Celtics in 2009.

Lue's coaching record is 128-83, including 41-20 in the playoffs.

He is a legendary figure in the history of Nebraska basketball, and in 2017 became just the fourth player in program history to have his number retired.

Lue led Nebraska to the 1996 NIT championship and the 1998 NCAA Tournament, starting 96 of 99 career games and still ranks in Nebraska's top 10 in 13 career categories.

Lue remains ninth on NU's all-time scoring list, and fourth on Nebraska's career assist chart.

Meet this year's Husker men's basketball team

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Fred Hoiberg introduced as Nebraska's head basketball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News