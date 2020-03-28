Reports: Former Husker guard Burke lands at South Alabama

It appears former Nebraska basketball guard Dachon Burke has found a place to play his grad transfer season.

Multiple reports Saturday night said Burke was transferring to South Alabama for his final season of college basketball.

Burke entered the transfer portal March 21, joining teammate Jervay Green.

The Elite Nebrasketball Bracket: Vote the best Husker hoops team in program history Seven Husker teams have made the NCAA Tournament. Another won the NIT. So which team is best? Vote now.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The move came after Burke started 27 of the 29 games in which he played for NU, averaging 12.2 points per game to finish second in the team in scoring. His 1.4 steals per game ranked second in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard was suspended for Nebraska's final regular-season game at Minnesota for a violation of team rules, and did not travel with the team to the Big Ten Tournament.

Burke was one of two holdovers from the Tim Miles era to play for Fred Hoiberg this season, joining Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Burke originally came to Nebraska from Robert Morris, where he starred for two seasons before transferring to NU.

South Alabama went 20-11 this season, winning its final eight games to earn the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.