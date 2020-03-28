You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reports: Former Husker guard Burke lands at South Alabama
View Comments
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Reports: Former Husker guard Burke lands at South Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 1.25

Nebraska's Dachon Burke drives to the basket past Rutgers' Montez Mathis during the first half on Jan. 25 in Piscataway, N.J.

 ADAM HUNGER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

It appears former Nebraska basketball guard Dachon Burke has found a place to play his grad transfer season.

Multiple reports Saturday night said Burke was transferring to South Alabama for his final season of college basketball.

Burke entered the transfer portal March 21, joining teammate Jervay Green.

The move came after Burke started 27 of the 29 games in which he played for NU, averaging 12.2 points per game to finish second in the team in scoring. His 1.4 steals per game ranked second in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard was suspended for Nebraska's final regular-season game at Minnesota for a violation of team rules, and did not travel with the team to the Big Ten Tournament.

Burke was one of two holdovers from the Tim Miles era to play for Fred Hoiberg this season, joining Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Burke originally came to Nebraska from Robert Morris, where he starred for two seasons before transferring to NU.

South Alabama went 20-11 this season, winning its final eight games to earn the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News