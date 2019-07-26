It looks like James Palmer Jr. is going to get his NBA shot.
According to Andrew Greif, who covers the Los Angeles Clippers for the Los Angeles Times, Palmer is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the team.
Former Nebraska G James Palmer is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Palmer reportedly worked out for LAC before 2018 draft before returning for senior year. Played with Suns in summer league this month.— Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) July 26, 2019
What is an Exhibit 10 deal? In essence, it's a one-year contract with a bonus up to $50,000 and a guaranteed invite to training camp — and a carrot intended to keep a player from going overseas to play professionally. There is no compensation protection with an Exhibit 10 contract, but the deal would give Palmer a chance to make either the Clippers' NBA club or catch on with the team's G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Former Husker Evan Taylor played for Agua Caliente last season.
If a player on an Exhibit 10 contract is waived before the regular season begins, that player can join the club's G-League affiliate and must remain there for 60 days in order to earn his bonus. Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted to two-way contracts.
Each NBA team is allowed up to six Exhibit 10 contracts, and two players with two-way contracts. And, an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal and later into a standard NBA contract.
It's a lot of confusing terminology that basically boils down to this — after two standout seasons at Nebraska and a strong performance in this year's NBA Summer League, the Clippers thought enough of Palmer to give him the contract and invite him to camp.
Palmer averaged 14 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Phoenix Suns in four Summer League games this month. That comes after a senior season at NU that saw him average 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists per game while earning third-team all-Big Ten honors.
He'll join a franchise that turned itself into a NBA title contender this offseason with the signings of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers are coached by Doc Rivers.