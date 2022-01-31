Rematch with Michigan provides NU a mulligan in playing with better effort after 35-point loss to Wolverines

Fred Hoiberg on Monday compared trying to win in the Big Ten to his golf game.

"In this league, to win, you have to play a complete 40-minute game on both ends of the floor," Hoiberg said. "It's like my golf game. Some days I drive it well and I don't putt it well. It's never both."

It's been neither for the Huskers so far in an 0-10 start to league play. The driver often gets tossed in a pond, or the putter gets bent over a knee. Especially after a lip-out on the final hole like NU had Saturday against Rutgers.

The first time Nebraska played Michigan, the Huskers showed up on the first tee box missing a shoe and two irons. The Wolverines cruised to a 102-67 victory that tied the largest margin of defeat for NU in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers were dealing with a non-COVID viral infection that was making its way through the team. But the level of effort needed to compete was also nonexistent.

Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides an opportunity for Nebraska to see what has changed. Tip is set for 8 p.m. at the Crisler Center.

"For us, everything was about (defense). It was just one of our poorer performances of the year," Hoiberg said. "We've got to take care of the basketball, we have to do a great job of getting back and reacting on turnovers."

Michigan had its own issues after blowing out NU, dropping four of its next five games before rediscovering its offense over the past two weeks while winning three of its last four.

That includes finding a collective three-point stroke that led to the Wolverines hitting 15 three-pointers against Nebraska as the Huskers tried to take 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson out of the offensive plan.

"It's tough. You're obviously playing against one of the better bigs in the country in Hunter," Hoiberg said. "So we just have to do a good job trying to mix coverages, get in there and show a crowd, and then make sure we have good urgency on or closeouts."

Verge expected to play: NU point guard Alonzo Verge is expected to be in uniform Tuesday night, Hoiberg said.

Verge was on the bench but didn't play, in Nebraska's 63-61 loss to Rutgers. Hoiberg said Monday Verge found out about an hour before the game that a "very close" family member had died.

The Huskers considered sending Verge home, but the Chicago native said he wanted to stay with the team. Verge is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

"It was a tough time for him, and during the game, you would look and see him smiling," NU forward Derrick Walker said. "So just him being able to go through those emotions and still be there with us, I commend him for that. Because it takes a strong person to do that."

McGowens earns freshman of the week nod: A big week last week put Bryce McGowens in the Big Ten spotlight again.

Nebraska's 6-foot-7 freshman guard was named the league's freshman of the week Monday, the fourth time he has earned the distinction.

McGowens scored 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting against No. 11 Wisconsin while adding four rebounds, and followed that up with 29 points while going 14-for-18 at the free-throw line against Rutgers.

McGowens shot 43% from three-point range in the two games while raising his season scoring average to 16.7 points per game. His scoring average is second nationally among true freshmen.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

