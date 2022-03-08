Red-hot Huskers, led by their red-hot point guard, ready to make run in Indy

The run the Nebraska men’s basketball team has been on over the past two weeks or so has energized its fan base and provided a perhaps frustrating glimpse at what things could have looked like had the Huskers played like this all season.

And now, despite their No. 13 seed, the Huskers head to Indianapolis for a Big Ten tournament they are unafraid of making noise in.

“We have very positive energy in the locker room right now,” NU guard Alonzo Verge said. “Everybody’s positive.

“We’re going in there feeling like we can win this thing.”

To win it all, Nebraska must first win the opener. That comes against Northwestern at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Wildcats have given Nebraska problems like few teams even in this mostly down season that is now trending way up. Northwestern has hit 26 total three-pointers in two double-digit wins over the Huskers, and led NU by 35 points at Pinnacle Bank Arena when the Huskers were in the depths before pulling themselves out.

Nebraska first started playing better. Then the wins, and the confidence that comes with them, followed.

“The energy, that plays a big part. If you go out on the floor and feel like you’re going to lose, you’re going to lose. That’s with anything in life,” Verge said. “That’s the type of mindset we had. We just felt like we’re not going to win. Once we won and we had that feeling, like I said, we wanted to get that feeling back.

“It’s unfortunate how this season went. But I feel like we’re going to end this thing on a good note.”

Verge’s play has been the catalyst for Nebraska becoming maybe the most dangerous 13-seed in the history of conference tournaments.

He controlled the game against Wisconsin, outplaying the Badgers’ standout freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn. He did more of the same against Ohio State.

Over his last eight games, Verge is averaging 16 points per game on 51% shooting, and 5.6 assists. During NU’s three-game winning streak, he’s up to 18 points and 7.3 assists per game.

“When I went back and looked at it, the shots he generated for our guys, he could have very easily had 26 (points) and 12 assists (against Wisconsin),” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Especially with Bryce out, we’re asking him to do so much right now.”

If Nebraska is to win one game in Indy, much less an improbable five, it will start with what a renewed Verge is able to do.

“He’s slowed down," Hoiberg said. "He’s making simple plays. He’s taking what the defense gives him. He’s not playing in a crowd. It’s just great to see. You look at the last eight games, you can put his numbers up against anybody with his percentages (and) his assist-to-turnover ratio.”

NU hopeful on McGowens: Freshman guard Bryce McGowens was not a full participant in Nebraska’s Tuesday practice as he continues to recover from a wrist injury, but Hoiberg is hopeful he’ll be able to play against Northwestern Wednesday.

“We’re going to get him a couple more treatments,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately we’re not going to get a walk-through time at the arena. So basically, it’ll be a walk-through at the hotel right before our pregame meal.

“So he’s going to have to test it, get some flexion in there, just to make sure he’s good to go.”

McGowens injured his right (shooting) wrist on a fall during Nebraska’s win against Ohio State. He didn’t play in NU’s win over Wisconsin.

He leads NU in scoring and minutes played, is second on the team in rebounds, and third in assists.

And perhaps McGowens has a little extra motivation after finishing behind Ohio State’s Malaki Branham for Big Ten freshman of the year honors.

“I just want him to be healthy. There’s bigger and better things,” Verge said. “But I really want him to play because it’s going to give us a 10 times better chance to win.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.