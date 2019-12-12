Ready or not, Husker hoops dives into rugged early Big Ten schedule

This won't be anything Fred Hoiberg hasn't seen before.
But that doesn't mean the next few days for the Nebraska men's basketball team will be easy. Not by any stretch.
The Huskers take their turn dipping into Big Ten play with a trip to Indiana on Friday night. Then NU turns right around and plays Purdue on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln.
It's a quick turnaround — in fact, it is the shortest time between opening conference games of any team in the league, and the shortest break NU will have between games the rest of the regular season.
And it comes against two of the conference's power programs less than a week after Nebraska was handled by Creighton.
"It's very quick, especially when you play a night game and then you follow that up with an afternoon game. It's tough, especially the teams we're playing. You look at Purdue, they haven't played in a week," Hoiberg said Thursday. "Getting ready for the game Sunday, we're going to have a 24-hour prep and we're going to have to go light because we're going to get back late and then play in the afternoon on Sunday."
Like every Big Ten team, the Huskers play a pair of league games before the holiday break. That's one of the, um, perks of a 20-game conference schedule.
But every other team in the conference has already played at least one league game, and every other team has at least three days between their two games. Half the teams in the conference have six or more days between league games. Purdue has seven. Ohio State has eight. Michigan State and Northwestern both have 10, though both teams will also play nonconference opponents in that stretch.
Nebraska gets two days.
It's not all that different from Hoiberg's days coaching the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, where back-to-back games are aren't that unusual. Play in one city, hop on a jet, play again the next night.
You have free articles remaining.
But this isn't the NBA. This is a Nebraska team trying to figure out how to win in perhaps the deepest conference in the nation and diving head-first into the deep end of the pool right out of the gate.
Exacerbating the tight schedule is the fact that Nebraska will tip off at Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday, then catch a flight back to Lincoln after the game that likely won't land until between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Then, NU will have one day of prep for a Sunday game against Purdue that tips at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Assuming Friday's game takes two hours to play, the Huskers will play two games 600 miles apart in the span of about 44 hours.
Nebraska is the only Big Ten team yet to play a conference game, and the Huskers start on the road where, through 10 games, visiting teams are 0-10.
"I think we'll be just fine," senior forward Matej Kavas said. "Right now we're preparing for Indiana, and as soon as we get done with that game, we'll be getting ready for Purdue."
The Huskers, of course, played three games in three days at the Cayman Islands Classic and won two of them. They were also relaxing at their tropical resort between games and not flying in a jet across the freezing Midwest in the middle of the night between Game 1 and Game 2.
Nebraska is coming off a lengthy break, having not played since last Saturday's 95-76 loss at Creighton. It was 37-7 about 14 minutes into that game. Naturally, Hoiberg would like to see a better start Friday against the Hoosiers.
"If we don't come out of the gate with a better mindset and a better physicality to our game, and get the ball moving and execute on offense, we're going to put ourselves in another big hole," Hoiberg said. "This is a great arena, it's a great atmosphere — one of the tops in the country. And it's going to be electric from the tip.
"We have to come out and hopefully get off to a good start. And if we want any chance at all, we've got to be better in that area."
Piatkowski, Porter to redshirt: Hoiberg said Thursday that walk-on freshmen Jace Piatkowski and Bret Porter will both redshirt this season. Neither player had appeared in a game this season.
Both players have strong Nebraska legacies. Jace is the son of Eric Piatkowski, one of the greatest players in NU men's hoops history. The elder Piatkowski ranks second on Nebraska's all-time scoring list. Brett is the son of Budge Porter, who played football for NU. He is a fourth-generation Husker athlete — his grandfather and great-grandfather also played football at NU.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.