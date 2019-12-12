Ready or not, Husker hoops dives into rugged early Big Ten schedule

"I think we'll be just fine," senior forward Matej Kavas said. "Right now we're preparing for Indiana, and as soon as we get done with that game, we'll be getting ready for Purdue."

The Huskers, of course, played three games in three days at the Cayman Islands Classic and won two of them. They were also relaxing at their tropical resort between games and not flying in a jet across the freezing Midwest in the middle of the night between Game 1 and Game 2.

Nebraska is coming off a lengthy break, having not played since last Saturday's 95-76 loss at Creighton. It was 37-7 about 14 minutes into that game. Naturally, Hoiberg would like to see a better start Friday against the Hoosiers.

"If we don't come out of the gate with a better mindset and a better physicality to our game, and get the ball moving and execute on offense, we're going to put ourselves in another big hole," Hoiberg said. "This is a great arena, it's a great atmosphere — one of the tops in the country. And it's going to be electric from the tip.

"We have to come out and hopefully get off to a good start. And if we want any chance at all, we've got to be better in that area."