Ready for some hoops? Here's your one stop for Husker men's, women's basketball previews
Ready for some hoops? Here's your one stop for Husker men's, women's basketball previews

  • Updated
It's time for basketball. The Nebraska men's squad is set to open its season Wednesday against McNeese State. The women's team shouldn't be too far behind, but Amy Williams' group will not be starting on time. 

That said, what better time to get to know Fred Hoiberg's second team, and a transfer-heavy women's squad?

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.22

Nebraska women's basketball head coach Amy Williams instructs the players during the second half against Illinois in February at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

First, the women

Meet the team

What we know, what we don't

Families of current and future Nebraska women’s basketball players shifting from Hawkeyes to Huskers

Fred Hoiberg

New Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg waves as he is joined by his wife, Carol (left), as they emerge from the elevator along with athletic director Bill Moos and Huskers football coach Scott Frost for an introductory press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

Now, the men

Meet the team

What we know, what we don't

A unique team for a unique season, Nebraska prepares to embark down unknown road in Hoiberg's second year

