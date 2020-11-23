Ready for some hoops? Here's your one stop for Husker men's, women's basketball previews

It's time for basketball. The Nebraska men's squad is set to open its season Wednesday against McNeese State. The women's team shouldn't be too far behind, but Amy Williams' group will not be starting on time.
That said, what better time to get to know Fred Hoiberg's second team, and a transfer-heavy women's squad?
First, the women
Families of current and future Nebraska women’s basketball players shifting from Hawkeyes to Huskers
Now, the men
A unique team for a unique season, Nebraska prepares to embark down unknown road in Hoiberg's second year
