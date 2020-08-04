Ranking the Big Ten's hoops teams after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

Monday marked the deadline for college players to withdraw from the NBA Draft, meaning the biggest names in the Big Ten had big decisions to make at the start of the week.
With those decisions made, let's take a very early stab at ranking the league's teams based on who's coming back, who's coming in, and last year's results.
If and when a season is played, the conference will once again be the best in the nation. And it's likely no league will be better at the top.
1. Illinois
Few coaches have had a better pandemic than Brad Underwood, who found out on back-to-back days that star guard Ayo Dosunmu and enormous center Kofi Cockburn were withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school. Add in Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams (plus a recruiting class that features a pair of top-50 guards in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo) and the Illini are poised for a Big Ten title run after finishing one game out of a tie for first last season.
2. Iowa
With Luka Garza announcing his return to Iowa City over the weekend, the final piece fell into place for the Hawkeyes to prepare for a Big Ten title run. Iowa will return all five starters, and also gets Jordan Bohannon back after the senior underwent season-ending hip surgery in December. Garza and Bohannon are the top two active scorers in the Big Ten. Iowa will have to play some semblance of defense at some point. But few teams will have more talent.
3. Wisconsin
The Badgers won eight straight games to end last season and snag a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Now, they'll return pretty much everyone of note from that team, including a starting five made up entirely of seniors. It might be difficult for Wisconsin to match the torrid pace it shot the ball during its season-ending streak, but there won't be a more experienced team in the conference.
4. Michigan State
Cassius Winston is out of eligibility, and Xavier Tillman decided to stay in the NBA Draft. But this is still Michigan State, so until the Spartans prove otherwise, they get the benefit of the doubt here. Rocket Watts and Foster Loyer will try to fill the hole left by Winston's graduation, and MSU will add the services of 6-foot-9 Joey Hauser, who sat out last season after transferring from Marquette, where he shot 42.5% from three-point range.
5. Rutgers
Geo Baker and Ron Harper are back, giving the Scarlet Knights one of the best, and most experienced, backcourts in the conference. And now Steve Pikiell is starting to recruit at an even higher level after adding top-50 big man Cliff Omoruyi in the offseason. The Scarlet Knights need to be better away from home — they went 2-10 in road/neutral site games — but most of the regulars are back from a team that looked like a lock for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1991.
6. Indiana
The good news: Indiana returns seven of its top nine scorers from last season. The bad news: Not many of those guys could shoot it very straight. The Hoosiers were dead last in the league in made three-pointers per game, and only shot them at a 32.6% clip. Still, this is a team that won 20 games and will return standout freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis and add an impressive prep player in Khristian Lander, who reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class.
7. Michigan
The Wolverines got Isaiah Livers back, which was huge. He was projected as a late-first to early-second round pick. That helps soften the blow of point guard Zavier Simpson exhausting his eligibility after finishing third in the nation in assists per game. There are two more returning starters in Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks, and Juwan Howard also put together the top recruiting class in the conference, with a trio of four-star recruits heading to Ann Arbor.
8. Ohio State
Three players transferred out, and Kaleb Wesson is off to the NBA. But the Buckeyes have some interesting pieces to put in their place, including graduate transfer Seth Towns from Harvard. Towns was the Ivy League player of the year in 2018 before missing the last two seasons with knee injuries. Justice Sueing also becomes eligible after transferring from California, where he averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
9. Purdue
A lot walked out the door for the Boilermakers, who most notably lost Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms to the transfer portal from a team that went 16-15 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten. But there is plenty back as well, with Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter leading the way. There's another huge center coming in, too, in 7-foot-3 freshman Zach Edey.
10. Maryland
Mark Turgeon had his best team at Maryland in 2019-20, one that shared the league title, and got nothing to show for it. Now the rebuild is on after the Terps lost Anthony Cowan (out of eligibility) and Jalen Smith (NBA Draft). Much of what returns is raw, and Maryland has spent much of the summer continuing to add pieces, with eight new players coming into the fold over the past few months.
11. Penn State
You could argue that no team lost out on more than the Nittany Lions. The team was almost assuredly headed to the Big Dance, and had maybe the best player in school history leading the way. That tournament dream went up in smoke, and Lamar Stevens is now off to the pro ranks. The loss of Mike Watkins will hurt, too, especially defensively. There will be a lot of guys stepping into much bigger roles in State College.
12. Minnesota
Marcus Carr waited to the last day, but in deciding to return to Minnesota, he gives the Gophers one of the top scoring threats in the league. Losing standout big man Daniel Oturu hurts a lot, and Minnesota finished below .500 with Carr and Oturu in the lineup. A bunch of transfers will try to solidify roles for Richard Pitino, who at least has a playmaker he can build around.
13. Nebraska
The Huskers will almost certainly be better, but how much better? And how does that translate to a league with at least seven teams that will contend for preseason top-25 consideration? Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson could be matchup nightmares, and there's plenty of intrigue with guys such as Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo played well in a difficult season last year, and give Fred Hoiberg two more options to work with. NU could surprise this season, but it's a tough climb in this league.
14. Northwestern
The Wildcats currently have a top 10 recruiting class for 2021 — that’s nationally — according to the 247Sports composite. But that doesn't help Northwestern much this year. A very young team took its lumps in 2019-20, winning just three league games, two against Nebraska, the second when the Huskers went 8-for-30 at the free-throw line. If Northwestern is to climb at all, it needs all those young guys to take a big step forward on a team with no seniors.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!