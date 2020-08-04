Ranking the Big Ten's hoops teams after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

Marcus Carr waited to the last day, but in deciding to return to Minnesota, he gives the Gophers one of the top scoring threats in the league. Losing standout big man Daniel Oturu hurts a lot, and Minnesota finished below .500 with Carr and Oturu in the lineup. A bunch of transfers will try to solidify roles for Richard Pitino, who at least has a playmaker he can build around.

13. Nebraska

The Huskers will almost certainly be better, but how much better? And how does that translate to a league with at least seven teams that will contend for preseason top-25 consideration? Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson could be matchup nightmares, and there's plenty of intrigue with guys such as Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo played well in a difficult season last year, and give Fred Hoiberg two more options to work with. NU could surprise this season, but it's a tough climb in this league.

14. Northwestern