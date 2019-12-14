Quick reset needed as Husker men prepare for Purdue

"In this business it’s hard. It’s hard to put a big, emotional win behind you and it’s hard to put a devastating loss behind you," Hoiberg said. "But we have no choice. We have to do it, we have to get back to work tomorrow, put a game plan together in a short amount of time against a very good Purdue team, and hopefully come out and compete the same way on Sunday."

After giving up 96 points to an Indiana team with one of the biggest front courts in the league, NU must regroup for a Purdue team that features 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms and 6-9 Trevion WIlliams, and will bring 6-9 Aaron Wheeler and 6-8 Evan Boudreaux off the bench.

"We know (the Big Ten) is one of the best conferences in the NCAA. We are all aware of that, and we know there are a lot of big, strong players," NU senior forward Matej Kavas said before the team left for Indiana. "But we are not afraid of any challenge."

It might help that the Huskers will be playing at home for the first time in nearly a month. NU's last game in Lincoln was the Nov. 22 overtime win against Southern.

"I’m excited to get back. We’re all excited," Hoiberg said. "It’s been almost a month since we played in PBA. So we’re all excited to get back in there in front of our fans and again, it’s going to be a tough one. Tough prep. Tough team, very similar to tonight’s game plan with their size, but even bigger than Indiana. But we’ve got to come out with the right mindset and hopefully give our fans — if we play like this, win or lose, I know our fans are going to be proud of us."

