Purdue uses 'intimidating place' to advantage in rolling past Nebraska in lopsided win

That Kansas team reached the Elite Eight. This Purdue team, ranked No. 1 in the nation earlier this season, has designs on going further than that.

Nebraska was able to steady itself after the horrific start, and actually outscored the Boilermakers the rest of the half and had a chance to get within 10 late in the opening 20 minutes.

But all 40 minutes count, as the Huskers (6-12, 0-7) have learned plenty of times this season. Purdue outscored Nebraska 28-7 in points off turnovers, and 21-4 in second-chance points.

"We kept fighting, kept battling. I didn't think it was an effort thing tonight," Hoiberg said. "We've got to clean up those two areas. The points off turnovers, we were really good early in the year in that, and when we lose, that's been a huge Achille's heel for us."

Seven-foot-4 Zach Edey had 22 points and nine rebounds as Nebraska didn't have an answer for Purdue's monster frontcourt. When Walker went to the bench with two early fouls, Andre came on and was a minus-18 in just five minutes.

Ivey had 17 points for the Boilermakers, who put four players in double figures, had another with nine points, and two more with eight while shooting 49% from the floor.