 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preseason Big Ten media poll pegs NU men's hoops toward bottom of league
0 Comments
topical

Preseason Big Ten media poll pegs NU men's hoops toward bottom of league

  • Updated
  • 0
NU men's basketball practice, 10.5

The Nebraska men's basketball team was picked 11th in a preseason poll of the league's media.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Nebraska men's basketball team was picked 11th by the league's media members in an unofficial media poll released Wednesday.

The Huskers were picked anywhere from ninth to 13th by the 28 voters. NU was picked to finish 13th last season.

Bryce McGowens got one vote as the preseason freshman of the year with Michigan's Caleb Houstan (20) and Michigan State's Max Christie (seven) getting the other votes.

Michigan and Purdue were picked first and second, respectively, with the Wolverines getting 13 first-place votes and the Boilermakers getting 12. Illinois was picked third, receiving the other three first-place votes.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was the pick for preseason player of the year, receiving 11 votes.

Cockburn also led the preseason all-Big Ten team, receiving 27 votes, and was joined by Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.

No Huskers received preseason all-league votes.

The Big Ten will hold its preseason media days Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Because the Big Ten does not release an official preseason poll, Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic have organized the media poll for the past few years. It is made of of 28 total voters — two from each school.

Preseason Big Ten media poll (total points in parentheses)

1. Michigan (373, 13 first-place votes)

2. Purdue (373, 12)

3. Illinois (320, 3)

4. Ohio State (316)

5. Maryland (269)

6. Michigan State (262)

7. Indiana (219)

8. Rutgers (208)

9. Iowa (150)

10. Wisconsin (149)

11. Nebraska (105)

T12. Northwestern (81)

T12. Penn State (81)

14. Minnesota (34)

Preseason player of the year: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Preseason freshman of the year: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Preseason all-Big Ten team: Cockburn; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kylian Mbappé opens up about Messi joining PSG, his squabbles with Giroud and Neymar

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News