Preseason Big Ten media poll pegs NU men's hoops toward bottom of league

The Nebraska men's basketball team was picked 11th by the league's media members in an unofficial media poll released Wednesday.

The Huskers were picked anywhere from ninth to 13th by the 28 voters. NU was picked to finish 13th last season.

Bryce McGowens got one vote as the preseason freshman of the year with Michigan's Caleb Houstan (20) and Michigan State's Max Christie (seven) getting the other votes.

Michigan and Purdue were picked first and second, respectively, with the Wolverines getting 13 first-place votes and the Boilermakers getting 12. Illinois was picked third, receiving the other three first-place votes.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was the pick for preseason player of the year, receiving 11 votes.

Cockburn also led the preseason all-Big Ten team, receiving 27 votes, and was joined by Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.

No Huskers received preseason all-league votes.

The Big Ten will hold its preseason media days Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis.