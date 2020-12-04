 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Positive COVID-19 test at Florida A&M forces cancellation of Sunday's Husker hoops game
View Comments
topical

Positive COVID-19 test at Florida A&M forces cancellation of Sunday's Husker hoops game

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. McNeese State, 11.25

Nebraska takes on McNeese State without fans on Nov. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska men's basketball team's Sunday game against Florida A&M has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Rattlers' program.

A Florida A&M support staff member received a positive test result Friday morning, leading the Rattlers to cancel their Friday game at South Florida as well as Sunday's tilt against the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers were set to host the game at 1 p.m.

"We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining," Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a news release. "Our men's basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition."

Nebraska's next scheduled game is Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers have 10 open days between playing Creighton on Dec. 11 and opening Big Ten play against Wisconsin Dec. 21. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in November that gap was intentional so that Nebraska could, if it desired, attempt to schedule another nonconference game should any potential cancellations arise in the nonconference slate.

Check back for updates to this story

Get to know the Huskers

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News