Positive COVID-19 test at Florida A&M forces cancellation of Sunday's Husker hoops game

The Nebraska men's basketball team's Sunday game against Florida A&M has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Rattlers' program.

A Florida A&M support staff member received a positive test result Friday morning, leading the Rattlers to cancel their Friday game at South Florida as well as Sunday's tilt against the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers were set to host the game at 1 p.m.

"We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining," Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a news release. "Our men's basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition."

Nebraska's next scheduled game is Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers have 10 open days between playing Creighton on Dec. 11 and opening Big Ten play against Wisconsin Dec. 21. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in November that gap was intentional so that Nebraska could, if it desired, attempt to schedule another nonconference game should any potential cancellations arise in the nonconference slate.