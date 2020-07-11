Plenty of Big Ten hoops rosters in flux with NBA decision day drawing closer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even in a pandemic, even with two players still stuck overseas, even with all the roster turnover, you could make an argument that right now, today, the Nebraska men's basketball team has a more settled roster situation than most of the 10 Big Ten teams that would have likely made the NCAA Tournament last season.

You know, if there had been a tournament.

But there wasn't, so college basketball went into its offseason. A little earlier than normal, but not without the usual question marks of who was leaving, who was coming in, who would go pro, who would declare for the NBA Draft and then change his mind.

And while Nebraska flipped much of its roster for the second year in a row, the Huskers were able to do much of the heavy lifting in that area early on.

So while everyone sits and waits for what happens next, NU can look at the teams it aims to compete with whenever the next season starts, and watch along with everyone else as rosters come together, or lose pieces.

With the NCAA's new deadline of Aug. 3 for players going through the pre-draft process to either leave school or return to the college game, many Big Ten teams will see decisions come down to the wire.