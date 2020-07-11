Plenty of Big Ten hoops rosters in flux with NBA decision day drawing closer

Even in a pandemic, even with two players still stuck overseas, even with all the roster turnover, you could make an argument that right now, today, the Nebraska men's basketball team has a more settled roster situation than most of the 10 Big Ten teams that would have likely made the NCAA Tournament last season.
You know, if there had been a tournament.
But there wasn't, so college basketball went into its offseason. A little earlier than normal, but not without the usual question marks of who was leaving, who was coming in, who would go pro, who would declare for the NBA Draft and then change his mind.
And while Nebraska flipped much of its roster for the second year in a row, the Huskers were able to do much of the heavy lifting in that area early on.
So while everyone sits and waits for what happens next, NU can look at the teams it aims to compete with whenever the next season starts, and watch along with everyone else as rosters come together, or lose pieces.
With the NCAA's new deadline of Aug. 3 for players going through the pre-draft process to either leave school or return to the college game, many Big Ten teams will see decisions come down to the wire.
What follows is a look at the 10 Big Ten teams that would have likely made the tournament, and just what things look like as decision day nears.
Iowa
There might not be another team in the country affected more by the draft deadline. If 2020 Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza stays in the draft, the Hawkeyes lose one of the most productive, hard-to-guard players in the country. But if he comes back to Iowa City, Fran McCaffrey's team turns into a title contender as most of the 2019-20 lineup returns, including a healthy Jordan Bohannon.
Wisconsin
The Badgers lost Kobe King to Nebraska, which then lost Kobe King before he ever got to Lincoln. Pretty much everyone else is back from a team that won eight straight games to end the season and vault into a share of the Big Ten title.
Rutgers
The feel good story of last season also has a rare story this year: No Scarlet Knights declared for the draft, and no players transferred out of the program. Rutgers did lose Akwasi Yeboah and Shaq Carter to graduation, but the bulk of the lineup that was nearly unbeatable at home will be back.
Maryland
Jalen Smith declared for the draft, and he won't be coming back to College Park because he is going to be paid handsomely for his skills. Also gone is stalwart guard Anthony Cowan. What's left are a few, largely unproven pieces. The Terps shared the league title last season, but will be very hard-pressed to match the 14 wins that got them there.
Penn State
The Nittany Lions only lose maybe the best player in program history in Lamar Stevens and one of the league's most rugged big men in Mike Watkins. There is young talent for Pat Chambers to work with, but the window to make the Big Dance likely slammed shut with the season shutdown.
Michigan State
Tom Izzo has major, major talent on the way in 2021. But for now, he has to figure out how to replace one of the Big Ten's all-time greats in Cassius Winston. Izzo's also waiting on the draft decision of Xavier Tillman, a fantastic defender who would leave a huge hole if he turns pro.
Michigan
Another team losing an all-time guard as Zavier Simpson moves on. However, forward Franz Wagner returns. The biggest question mark is forward Isaiah Livers, who seems to be in a similar position with his draft prospects as former Husker Isaiah Roby in 2019 — a bit of a wild card who could go to any number of places, or come back.
Illinois
Guard Ayo Dosumnu and center Kofi Cockburn both declared for the draft. The chances of both coming back to Champaign are probably slim, but getting even one back would be a huge boost for a team with a lot of pieces to replace.
Ohio State
Big man Kaleb Wesson declared for the draft and signed with an agent, meaning he won't be back. He's the biggest of a slew of departures, but the Buckeyes will add Harvard transfer Seth Towns, who could end up being the best transfer pickup of the offseason in the league.
Indiana
Trace Jackson-Davis is returning after an outstanding freshman season. That has to make Archie Miller happy, who will be on an awfully warm seat despite a likely tournament bid in 2020. Indiana fans demand excellence, and the Hoosiers, mostly, have been OK to slightly below average in Miller's tenure.
