Playing short-handed, Huskers run out of steam in record-breaking loss to Illinois

Out-manned and short-handed, the Nebraska men's basketball team was game once again in the fight on the road against a quality opponent.
But once again, the Huskers didn't have enough in the tank to finish things off.
If that sounds like a familiar refrain, it is. But the fact that NU was able to push a team now tied for second in the Big Ten without its best player — Cam Mack didn't travel to Champaign, Illinois (illness) — says something, despite it resulting in the team's 12th straight loss.
Illinois outscored Nebraska 25-13 over the game's final 15 minutes after the Huskers tied the game at 46 early in the second half to win 71-59 Monday night.
The loss dropped Nebraska to 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten — the first 20-loss season in the program's 123-year history.
"I'm proud of the guys for continuing to come out every time we step on the floor and battle," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "When you go on a streak like we're on right now, the easy thing to do is shut down. But our guys continue to come in and work and try to get things corrected.
"And that's what it's all about, to try and create some habits and hopefully get a little momentum going into next year with the way that we're playing with effort."
Down to eight available players, and without Mack — who averages 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game — Nebraska fell behind by 11 in the first half before rallying late in the period to tie the game at 31.
Hoiberg said he talked to Mack over the phone Monday morning, and NU's leader in minutes played was still "pretty run down." The sophomore's status for Thursday's home game against Ohio State is still to be decided.
You have free articles remaining.
No matter what tactics the Huskers try in the locker room, they haven't translated to the court in the second half.
"Without Cam in the lineup we got a little disorganized at times on the offensive end," Hoiberg said. "Some plays that normally we can execute, we didn't do as good a job of, based on having the lineup out there without the guy that's got the ball in his hands for 35 to 38 minutes pretty much every game."
After Illinois (18-9, 10-6) hit a pair of three-pointers in the last 20 seconds of the first half, including a three-quarter-court heave from Trent Frazier at the buzzer, NU hit six of its first seven shots out of the locker room to knot things at 46.
But Nebraska went just 5-for-19 from the floor the rest of the way against the Big Ten's top scoring defense as Illinois' stars took control.
Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier combined to score 10 of Illinois' final 12 points. Dosunmu led the way with a game-high 18 points while Cockburn had 15 points and 10 boards. Frazier finished with 11 points.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points and seven rebounds. Dachon Burke scored 13 points, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 11 points and seven boards.
Seventeen-year-old Yvan Ouedraogo, battling back spasms and going up against the 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn, tied his career high with 11 points and added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
His 10 rebounds moved him into sole possession of second place on Nebraska's single-season freshman rebounding list. He now trails only Aleks Maric and needs four more boards to pass Maric's 169 rebounds in 2004-05.
"You can see the confidence building in Yvan," Hoiberg said. "He's doing a great job working every day with coach (Armon) Gates before practice on his finishes, and you can see how much more comfortable he is out there on the floor."
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 2.24
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.