Playing from behind again, Husker hoops falls to Northwestern to secure third straight 20-loss season

The blowout took a little longer to materialize this time.

Northwestern let the Nebraska men's basketball team get within four early in the second half before reeling off a 9-0 run and controlling the game's final 19 minutes in a 77-65 win Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) had blown out Nebraska 17 days earlier in Lincoln, leading by 22 at halftime and by as many as 35 in the second half in one of the Huskers' more embarrassing efforts of the season.

Northwestern led by as many as 14 in the first half this time, before Nebraska hit its final four shots of the half to get within six.

A Lat Mayen layup 12 seconds into the second half then got Nebraska within 37-33 before Northwestern took control again.

"That's all it takes is those three- or four-minute stretches that we continue to talk about after these games," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Huskers Radio Network.

"You’ve just got to be on point in this league. Every minute counts, every possession counts."

The Wildcat lead got as big as 21 points. Nebraska, which fell behind 7-0 to start the game and never led, got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

The Huskers fell to 7-20 and 1-15 in the Big Ten — the third consecutive 20-loss season under Hoiberg after the program had zero such seasons in its history.

The lone bright spot for Nebraska again came from its star freshman.

With a free throw at the 13:07 mark of the second half, Bryce McGowens broke Dave Hoppen's program record for most points in a season by a freshman.

Hoppen had 445 points in 32 games as a freshman in 1982-83. Through 27 games this season, McGowens has scored 452.

"He's continued to work and continued to get better," Hoiberg said. "I didn't think he got off to a great start, but he kept with it.

"And that's the thing, for a freshman in this league to improve the way he has over the season says everything you need to know about Bryce and his work ethic, and he's just continued to grow."

McGowens needed 16 shots to score a team-high 15 points for the Huskers, who shot 41% from the field and went just 7-for-24 from three-point range. The freshman added 10 rebounds and four assists for his second double-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Northwestern once again victimized Nebraska from three-point range.

After going 13-for-31 in from beyond the arc in Lincoln, Northwestern hit its 13th triple with eight minutes still to play. And while they wouldn't hit another the rest of the way, the Wildcats still had their top two three-point shooting performances of the season against Nebraska.

Nebraska outrebounded Northwestern and outscored the Wildcats in points in the paint and points off turnovers. But the 39-21 advantage at the three-point line was plenty for the team in purple.

"The three-point line again, that was the story in the first game and the story again tonight," Hoiberg said.

Pete Nance led four Northwestern players in double figures with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Boo Buie and Chase Audige each added 15.

Chicago native Alonzo Verge scored 15 points for Nebraska. Kobe Webster came off the bench for 13.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.