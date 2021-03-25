 Skip to main content
Pius X hoops standout Sam Hoiberg will join his father at Nebraska
topical

  Updated
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West, 1.12

Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg (left) drives to the basket against Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn in the first half of a Jan. 12 game at Bellevue West.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

There will be a second Hoiberg on the Nebraska sideline this fall.

Sam Hoiberg, a standout guard at Lincoln Pius X, announced Thursday he will play basketball for his father, Fred, at Nebraska beginning this fall.

The younger Hoiberg will join the team as a walk-on after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Pius X. 

Sam Hoiberg was Pius X's leading scorer as the Thunderbolts went 18-4, falling to Millard West on a buzzer-beater in the first round of the Class A state tournament. His twin brother, Charlie, averaged 10.6 points per game for the Bolts.

The 6-foot guard will be NU's third walk-on, joining Jace Piatkowski and Chris McGraw. Another Nebraska walk-on, Bret Porter, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Sam Hoiberg's decision comes one day after Jack Hoiberg, Fred and Carol Hoiberg's oldest son, announced he was leaving Michigan State and entering the transfer portal.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Chris Basnett

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

