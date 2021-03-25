Pius X hoops standout Sam Hoiberg will join his father at Nebraska

There will be a second Hoiberg on the Nebraska sideline this fall.

Sam Hoiberg, a standout guard at Lincoln Pius X, announced Thursday he will play basketball for his father, Fred, at Nebraska beginning this fall.

The younger Hoiberg will join the team as a walk-on after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Pius X.

Sam Hoiberg was Pius X's leading scorer as the Thunderbolts went 18-4, falling to Millard West on a buzzer-beater in the first round of the Class A state tournament. His twin brother, Charlie, averaged 10.6 points per game for the Bolts.

The 6-foot guard will be NU's third walk-on, joining Jace Piatkowski and Chris McGraw. Another Nebraska walk-on, Bret Porter, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Sam Hoiberg's decision comes one day after Jack Hoiberg, Fred and Carol Hoiberg's oldest son, announced he was leaving Michigan State and entering the transfer portal.

