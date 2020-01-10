Pius X grad Easley put on scholarship with Husker basketball

Charlie Easley is on scholarship.
The Lincoln native and Pius X graduate and now former Nebraska basketball walk-on found out Friday he is no longer a walk-on for the Husker men's basketball team.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told Easley just before the team's media availability ahead of a road trip to Northwestern.
Cheers erupted from the NU locker room at the Hendricks Training Complex when Hoiberg announced the news. After Easley emerged from the locker room fellow freshman Yvan Ouedraogo wrapped him up in a bear hug.
"It's a great feeling — a lot of hard work went into it," Easley said. "Thanks to the coaches, teammates and everybody that helped me.
"It's just the start. I've got to keep working."
It is believed Easley is the first Lincoln native to be on scholarship with Nebraska since Lincoln Southeast grad at current Husker radio voice Jake Muhleisen was at UNL from 2001-02 to 2004-05.
You have free articles remaining.
Easley played a career-high 16 minutes Tuesday against Iowa. Coming into the game he had played 33 minutes all season, with 10 of those coming against Purdue.
He isn't shooting or scoring at the same clip he did in high school, averaging just 1.4 points per game in 11 appearances, but the former Thunderbolt has made an impact with his hustle plays, including twice diving on the floor to grab loose balls against Iowa.
One the first loose ball he beat Iowa all-America candidate Luka Garza to the floor. On the second, he wrestled the ball away from the Hawkeyes' 6-foot-10, 255-pound Ryan Kriener.
"To be honest, I didn't expect to really play that much at all or anything," Easley said. "I was just going to go out here, work hard, and get better as much as I could, and I did that and the rest took care of itself."
That hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches or teammates.
"Sometimes me and him are battling, who's first in the gym. I see him in the gym 10 minutes before me, then the next day I'm trying to get in 10 minutes before he gets here," junior guard Dachon Burke said earlier this week. "He's a very hard worker, and it shows on the court... just those little plays; jumping on the floor, getting that energy going, you can't teach that."
The 6-2, 190-pound Easley was a star at Pius X, averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior to lead the Thunderbolts to the Class B state championship. He finished his career as the school's all-time leading scorer before walking on at NU.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.