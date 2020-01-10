Pius X grad Easley put on scholarship with Husker basketball

One the first loose ball he beat Iowa all-America candidate Luka Garza to the floor. On the second, he wrestled the ball away from the Hawkeyes' 6-foot-10, 255-pound Ryan Kriener.

"To be honest, I didn't expect to really play that much at all or anything," Easley said. "I was just going to go out here, work hard, and get better as much as I could, and I did that and the rest took care of itself."

That hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches or teammates.

"Sometimes me and him are battling, who's first in the gym. I see him in the gym 10 minutes before me, then the next day I'm trying to get in 10 minutes before he gets here," junior guard Dachon Burke said earlier this week. "He's a very hard worker, and it shows on the court... just those little plays; jumping on the floor, getting that energy going, you can't teach that."

The 6-2, 190-pound Easley was a star at Pius X, averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior to lead the Thunderbolts to the Class B state championship. He finished his career as the school's all-time leading scorer before walking on at NU.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 16 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.