'Difference maker' McGowens granted immediate eligibility, could crack Nebraska's new-look starting lineup

The Nebraska men's basketball team got a large shot of good news Monday afternoon when transfer guard Trey McGowens was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

McGowens and the Huskers had applied for an immediate eligibility waiver last month after the former top-100 recruit transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska in April. That transfer came less than a month after the 2019-20 season was shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver gives McGowens an immediate opportunity to crack a Nebraska starting lineup that will look vastly different than last season. Only Thorir Thorbjarnaron and Yvan Ouedraogo return from last season's starting five.

"We are excited that Trey received a waiver from the NCAA, and we want to thank the work of our compliance staff in helping him become eligible for this season," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Trey has the experience and skill set to be a difference maker for us this year."

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, McGowens started 64 of 66 games in two seasons at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. As a freshman, McGowens scored 33 points against Louisville to set a Pitt record for points in a game as a freshman.