'Difference maker' McGowens granted immediate eligibility, could crack Nebraska's new-look starting lineup

The Nebraska men's basketball team got a large shot of good news Monday afternoon when transfer guard Trey McGowens was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
McGowens and the Huskers had applied for an immediate eligibility waiver last month after the former top-100 recruit transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska in April. That transfer came less than a month after the 2019-20 season was shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The waiver gives McGowens an immediate opportunity to crack a Nebraska starting lineup that will look vastly different than last season. Only Thorir Thorbjarnaron and Yvan Ouedraogo return from last season's starting five.
"We are excited that Trey received a waiver from the NCAA, and we want to thank the work of our compliance staff in helping him become eligible for this season," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "Trey has the experience and skill set to be a difference maker for us this year."
A 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, McGowens started 64 of 66 games in two seasons at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. As a freshman, McGowens scored 33 points against Louisville to set a Pitt record for points in a game as a freshman.
As a sophomore, McGowens was fourth in the ACC in steals, and 10th in assists while leading Pitt in minutes played and finishing second on the team in assists and third in scoring.
McGowens committed to Nebraska without ever setting foot in Lincoln thanks to a strong existing relationship with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited McGowens while he was at St. John's. He chose Nebraska over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi.
The news comes just four days after NU gained the commitment of top-100 2021 recruit Wilhelm Breidenbach.
It also comes less than a year after the drawn-out waiver process of Nevada transfer Shamiel Stevenson ended with that waiver being denied in late November of 2019. Stevenson and McGowens were teammates at Pitt for one season before Stevenson left for Nevada.
McGowens has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
TEDDY ALLEN
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
Position: Wing.
Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
LAT MAYEN
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
KOBE WEBSTER
Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
TREY McGOWENS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
