Penn State men's basketball head coach Chambers steps down amid internal investigation of 'inappropriate conduct'

One of the Big Ten's longest-tenured men's basketball coaches is out.

Penn State Athletics on Wednesday announced head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers' resignation following "an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct."

Chambers has led the Nittany Lions since 2011, and the team is coming off its best finish in the Big Ten (T-5) during his tenure.

In July, Rasir Bolton, a former Penn State basketball player, posted a statement on Twitter in which he accused Chambers of making a "noose" reference in 2019, which he cited in his decision to transfer to Iowa State.

The incident served as the subject of a story in ESPN's The Undefeated, published in July.

The news release from Penn State says "new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated's article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices."

The Nittany Lions defeated Nebraska 76-64 on Feb. 1, 2019, in Lincoln. Chambers offered encouragement to Husker coach Fred Hoiberg and his program afterwards.