Pauses, postponements reveal the fragile nature of playing basketball through the pandemic

As the Big Ten heads past the quarter pole in its conference men's basketball schedule, it does so with more of a limp than a gallop.
Nebraska's program remains on pause, having postponed three of its past four games. Michigan State paused this week as well, postponing two more contests. Penn State has played just seven total games this season, and just three in the conference while every other league team but Nebraska has played at least six.
Most expected a season of fits and starts. And now they're here before the league slate reaches its halfway point.
"We knew the likelihood of something like this happening was very high. We anticipate that this probably isn’t the last time that this will happen for us, or for our league," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after his team had a nonconference game against Florida A&M canceled. "It was deflating for the guys, and you had to manage it properly to get their minds right and get them prepared to go on to the next step, when they lose an opportunity to go out there and compete.
"Everything you work for is for those game opportunities. And when you have the disappointment of one getting canceled, in a shortened season already, it’s a letdown for the players."
Just about every Big Ten team has been touched in one way or another by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, either by having to postpone games or having opponents postpone games against them.
As of Thursday evening, the only Big Ten programs not to have a conference game postponed were Minnesota and Northwestern. The Golden Gophers are one of the few programs nationally that have not had any games — conference or nonconference — postponed or canceled. Northwestern had one nonconference game canceled.
That list included Iowa and Indiana up until Wednesday. Then Michigan State postponed its games against the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers as the Spartans dealt with their own COVID-19 issues.
MSU coach Tom Izzo tested positive for the virus in November. This week he revealed his son, walk-on guard Steven Izzo, and reserve forward Mady Sissoko, both tested positive. A third positive test later Wednesday led to the Spartans postponing their games.
The phrase "out of an abundance of caution" continues to be the go-to rallying cry for many of the league's programs.
"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," Izzo said in a statement announcing the postponements. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I'm really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can't emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols."
If that sounds familiar, it's because Hoiberg said the same thing in November just as Nebraska was beginning to start its season.
"We just have to continue to stress making the right decisions. And you can make all the right decisions and still get it," Hoiberg said. "So it's just one of those things where hopefully it doesn't go through our team."
While it's unclear just how the virus has affected the Huskers — NU has not made specific numbers of positive tests available and doesn't announce whether the positives are among players, coaches, other staff members, or all three — it was clearly enough to force a pause.
And much like football season, it's going to be difficult for all the Big Ten's teams to get through unscathed. Only Penn State and Rutgers made it through the football season without losing any games to the pandemic.
Speaking of the Nittany Lions, the plan is for the team to return to the court Sunday against Purdue after postponing three games earlier this month.
And a peek at PSU's upcoming schedule reveals the challenge in trying to make up those lost games: Penn State will play Jan. 17, 19, 21, 23, 27 and 30 as it tries to get back on track. That's six games in 14 days, with four games in the first seven days of that stretch.
There is still hope to reach the finish line and have something resembling a normal season. But the reality of making that happen in a sport with multiple games every week is becoming more stark by the day.