Pauses, postponements reveal the fragile nature of playing basketball through the pandemic

If that sounds familiar, it's because Hoiberg said the same thing in November just as Nebraska was beginning to start its season.

"We just have to continue to stress making the right decisions. And you can make all the right decisions and still get it," Hoiberg said. "So it's just one of those things where hopefully it doesn't go through our team."

While it's unclear just how the virus has affected the Huskers — NU has not made specific numbers of positive tests available and doesn't announce whether the positives are among players, coaches, other staff members, or all three — it was clearly enough to force a pause.

And much like football season, it's going to be difficult for all the Big Ten's teams to get through unscathed. Only Penn State and Rutgers made it through the football season without losing any games to the pandemic.

Speaking of the Nittany Lions, the plan is for the team to return to the court Sunday against Purdue after postponing three games earlier this month.

And a peek at PSU's upcoming schedule reveals the challenge in trying to make up those lost games: Penn State will play Jan. 17, 19, 21, 23, 27 and 30 as it tries to get back on track. That's six games in 14 days, with four games in the first seven days of that stretch.