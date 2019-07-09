Former Husker James Palmer led the Phoenix Suns with 18 points in a 79-69 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.
Palmer played 33 minutes, the most of any player, grabbed five rebounds, made four assists and had two steals and a block. He finished 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Palmer made up for it at the free-throw line, finishing 8-for-10.
Through two games, Palmer leads the Suns in minutes played, points scored and is tied for three-pointers made with six.
The Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8 p.m.