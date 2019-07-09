{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin basketball

Nebraska's James Palmer (0) drives against Wisconsin's Aleem Ford during the first half a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal on March 15 in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press file photo

Former Husker James Palmer led the Phoenix Suns with 18 points in a 79-69 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Palmer played 33 minutes, the most of any player, grabbed five rebounds, made four assists and had two steals and a block. He finished 4-for-11 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Palmer made up for it at the free-throw line, finishing 8-for-10.

Through two games, Palmer leads the Suns in minutes played, points scored and is tied for three-pointers made with six.

The Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments