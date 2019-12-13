Outmanned Huskers push Indiana to overtime before falling 96-90

Outmanned and outmuscled, the Nebraska men's basketball team pushed Indiana to the limit before falling to the Hoosiers 96-90 in overtime at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Dachon Burke's three-pointer with 1 second left capped NU's rally from an eight-point deficit with 4:19 left in regulation and sent the game to the extra period, where the Hoosiers never trailed.
Nebraska, which came into the game as an 18-point underdog, certainly would have preferred to win the game.
But less than a week after being run out of the gym at Creighton in a 19-point loss, the Huskers (4-6, 0-1 Big Ten) showed they appear to have the requisite heart to compete in the deepest conference in the country.
Burke scored a career-high 25 points for Nebraska, going 9-for-15 form the field and hitting four three-pointers. Haanif Cheatham added 21 points and six rebounds.
The Huskers played without starter Jervay Green, who was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules just hours before Nebraska took the court. That left Nebraska with eight scholarship players and walk-on Charlie Easley available to play.
In his absence, Thorir Thorbjarnarson got the start and scored a career-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Point guard Cam Mack finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and handing out 10 assists. 17-year-old freshman Yvan Ouedraogo had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Nebraska's starters — Mack, Burke, Cheatham, Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson — played 45, 40, 41, 33 and 41 minutes, respectively.
And it appeared the Huskers were going to run out of gas in the late stages of the second half.
But five quick points from Thorbjarnarson kept NU afloat after Indiana went up by eight, then Burke hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 36 seconds to pull the Huskers even.
Indiana's size and depth took over in the extra period. The Hoosiers had five second-chance points in overtime and never trailed.
Superb Hoosiers freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 of his 25 points and grabbed 10 of his 15 rebounds after halftime to lead Indiana as the Hoosiers forced the ball into the paint against the tiring NU defense.
Justin Smith also had a double-double for the Hoosiers, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
As positive as things were for Nebraska, it was still a loss. And now, the Huskers must hop on a plane back to Lincoln and get ready for a home game Purdue Sunday afternoon.
Things won't get any easier then. But at least the Husker may have found something to latch onto as the season moves forward.
