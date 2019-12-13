Outmanned Huskers push Indiana to overtime before falling 96-90

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's starters — Mack, Burke, Cheatham, Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson — played 45, 40, 41, 33 and 41 minutes, respectively.

And it appeared the Huskers were going to run out of gas in the late stages of the second half.

But five quick points from Thorbjarnarson kept NU afloat after Indiana went up by eight, then Burke hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 36 seconds to pull the Huskers even.

Indiana's size and depth took over in the extra period. The Hoosiers had five second-chance points in overtime and never trailed.

Superb Hoosiers freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 of his 25 points and grabbed 10 of his 15 rebounds after halftime to lead Indiana as the Hoosiers forced the ball into the paint against the tiring NU defense.

Justin Smith also had a double-double for the Hoosiers, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

As positive as things were for Nebraska, it was still a loss. And now, the Huskers must hop on a plane back to Lincoln and get ready for a home game Purdue Sunday afternoon.

Things won't get any easier then. But at least the Husker may have found something to latch onto as the season moves forward.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.