Nebraska basketball signee Yvan Ouedraogo had his best game of the FIBA U18 European Championship Wednesday as his French national team improved to 3-0 in pool play.
The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Ouedraogo came off the bench to score 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists as France defeated Latvia 73-63. Ouedraogo had gone scoreless in France's first two games. His 22 minutes of playing time Wednesday were his most in group play.
The victory clinched the French first place in their group. The team will play again Wednesday in the round of 16.