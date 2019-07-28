Nebraska basketball signee Yvan Ouedraogo went scoreless for the second straight game, but his French team moved to 2-0 at the FIBA U18 European Championships Sunday with an 80-55 win over the host Greek team.
Ouedraogo was 0-for-3 from the field in 14 minutes, but grabbed six rebounds and also had two steals and an assist.
France has won each of its first two group play games by double digits and can wrap up a 3-0 group session with a victory over Latvia on Monday.
The European Championships run through Aug. 4. Whenever France's run ends, Ouedraogo will join his Nebraska teammates on the Huskers' tour of Italy, which runs Aug. 3-13. Ouedraogo can't play with the Huskers during their tour, but can start to get acquainted with his new squad.